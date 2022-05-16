5 most popular Free Fire MAX bundles released in India

Free Fire MAX allows users to personalize their in-game characters by acquiring a variety of cosmetics. The developers have added various new ones over the years, expanding the list of options available to users.

Essentially, costume bundles make their way to the battle royale title via Elite Pass, special events, or directly through the in-game store. Garena also frequently reintroduces some of the old bundles to give new players a chance to obtain them.

The following section provides a list of the most popular bundles in the Free Fire MAX community.

Top 5 Free Fire MAX bundles of all time

5) The Streets/Hip Hop

The Streets bundle, often known as the Hip Hop bundle, is popular in Free Fire MAX’s fanbase. It was added to the game in the second season of the Elite Pass, and the costume won't be found in the accounts of newer players.

The bandana included in the collection is also one of the reasons for the overall popularity of this costume set. Here is a list of everything included:

The Streets (Head)

The Streets (Top)

The Streets (Bottom)

The Streets (Shoes)

4) Green Criminal

The next spot on this list goes to the Green Criminal bundle, which was added to the battle royale title several years ago. The set is regarded as extremely rare by the game’s community. However, it was reintroduced in 2021, giving gamers another chance to get it.

Since the bundle does not contain individual components such as a head, top, bottom, shoes, and other items, users will be required to equip it as a whole.

3) Alpha Flameborn

Alpha Flameborn is another excellent legendary costume introduced to Free Fire MAX by Garena. This outfit was added during the previous year’s Booyah Day celebrations. Back then, users had to spend diamonds on the Booyah Ascension to collect 5x Booyah Day Token Tower Vouchers.

It is important to know that Alpha Flameborn isn’t like traditional costumes, and it comes with an exclusive emote, different colors, and other special content.

2) Sakura Bundle

The Sakura Bundle is a bundle that is extremely difficult to find among regular users. This is due to the fact that the items were released as part of the game’s first Elite Pass several years ago.

Since the specific items included in the bundle aren’t available anywhere else, the full set has become significantly more valuable, and many users have asked the developers to reintroduce it.

The Sakura Bundle features the following:

Oni Mask

Way of the Bushido (Top)

Bushido Bottom

Bushido Footwear

1) Evo Cobra bundle

The Evo Cobra bundle is regarded as one of the best costumes incorporated by Garena, and it was originally made available during the Project Cobra festivities in February 2021. The outfit is pretty visually appealing, and it has the unique feature of being customizable in four different colors based on the user’s preferences.

Here are the names of the colors offered:

Cobra Storm – Blue

Cobra Rage – Red

Cobra Flash – Yellow

Cobra Cyber – Purple

Note: This list of Free Fire MAX bundles represents the writer’s opinion, and the choice of players may vary.

Edited by Siddharth Satish