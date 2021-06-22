5 rarest Free Fire bundles as of June 2021

Special outfits and bundles in Free Fire increase the aesthetic appeal of the game. Garena introduces players to these bundles and costumes via various special events and lucky draw spins.

Some of these bundles and costumes can be acquired for free, while players must buy others with diamonds. Free Fire has an extensive user base, and almost every player owns multiple eye-catching outfits.

However, several outfits are rare to find, and most players are unaware of those bundles. Therefore, this article lists the rarest of them in Free Fire as of June 2021.

Rarest bundles in Free Fire

5) Hip Hop bundle

The Hip Hop bundle was one of the first bundles in Free Fire. It was offered as a tier reward in Season 2 of the Elite Pass. However, it is rare since it is one of the earliest outfits, and only a few individuals who have been grinding the game for a long duration own it.

4) Crazy Panda bundle

Crazy Panda bundle in Free Fire

The Crazy Panda bundle is one of the earliest Magic Cube bundles. Players could redeem it for 1 Magic Cube, and as Magic Cube fragments are rare to find, not many players have this set.

3) Night Clown bundle

Night Clown bundle in Free Fire

The Night Clown set is one of the most popular bundles in the game. It is a Magic Cube bundle that very few players possess. The set contains a Night Clown mask, top, bottom, and shoes.

The bundle was last seen in the Magic Cube section of Free Fire in November 2020, where players could acquire the bundle by redeeming it with 1 Magic Cube..

2) Bunny Warrior bundle

The Bunny Warrior bundle was released as part of a special event in which gamers had to sketch the face of a bunny to participate in the draw. If players were successful in drawing the rabbit face, they might spin the wheel and, if they were lucky, they could also win the Bunny Warrior bundle.

This rare bundle includes a top, bottom, shoes, and head.

1) Green Criminal bundle

The Green Criminal bundle (Image via PRO Nation/YT)

The Green Criminal outfit is the most desired bundle of all time. It made it to the top of the list due to its super rarity. This set was available during a special event in the Redeem section of the "Store," where players redeemed it with "Lucky Stars."

Players acquired those Lucky Stars by participating in a special event.

Disclaimer: The rarity of these outfits is listed according to widespread speculation and discussion in the Free Fire community. The bundles listed here may or may not be rare for all players.

Hello! If you are active on Instagram please follow us too :) @sportskeedaesports

Edited by Ravi Iyer