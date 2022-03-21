5 rarest Free Fire emotes in Free Fire MAX as of OB32 version

Garena's Free Fire title is one of the most successful names in the battle royal genre. Free Fire MAX is a premium version of this renowned title with enhanced dynamics and other features. Players can get an exhilarating BR gaming experience with high-quality graphics and engaging in-game elements.

Some of the most attractive features available to users in the MAX edition are emotes. They can use emotes to have fun with their friends and teammates. These items can be purchased with diamonds or are available at various events.

Rarest emotes in Free Fire MAX as of OB32 version

5) Moon Flip

Moon Flip is a fan favorite emote in the MAX title. It is widely purchased for its unique backflip action. Gamers can buy the emote for 399 diamonds in the store.

The in-game description reads:

"Watch my moon kick!"

4) Top Scorer

The Top Scorer emote is also astonishingly rare. The character shows off some excellent football dribbling skills upon using the emote. It looks cooler on CR7's character, Chrono, and players can get it for 399 diamonds in the store.

The in-game description for the emote reads:

"Envy of my moves?"

3) Kung Fu

The Kung Fu emote is inspired by the Kung-Fu style. Upon using it, the character imitates the actions of a kung fu user that looks very eye-catching. The emote can be purchased from the collection store for 399 diamonds.

The in-game description reads:

"Pow! Pow! Bam!"

2) Bhangra

The Bhangra emote is a widely known item on the Indian server. It has some great bhangra dance moves, making it one of the best emotes to get in the Free Fire MAX OB32 version. It is available for 399 diamonds in the in-game collection store.

The in-game description reads:

"Let's get some energy going."

1) Provoke

Provoke is one of the rarest emotes in the MAX version of Free Fire. It has an impressive action in which the character makes a thumbs-down gesture to challenge the opponent. Players can get the emote for 399 diamonds in the store.

The in-game description reads:

"Bring it on! Let's see what you've got."

Note: The list is not in any particular order and reflects the writer's opinion.

Edited by Ravi Iyer