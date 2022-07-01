5 rarest Free Fire gloo walls ever released in game

Gloo walls are a highly valued and potentially game-changing component of Free Fire. This particular utility item can provide users with critical cover while on the battlefield.

Over time, developers have released unique gloo wall skins, offering users a wide range of customizable visual options. Most of the ones released in the game's early stages have now become rare, and only a few users have access to them.

There is a general curiosity in the community to find which are the rarest items to exist in the battle royale title. The following section looks at the top five rarest gloo wall skins in Free Fire.

Note: The list is based on the writer's viewpoint, and users' choices may differ based on their preferences/thoughts.

Top 5 rarest gloo wall skins of Free Fire

5) Hayato - The Guardian

The skin is based on the Hayato character of the game (Image via Garena)

Hayato - The Guardian is among the rarest gloo wall skins, and it is pretty attractive as well. It has a vibrant blue color as its primary hue, helping it stand out from the rest of the skins. Apart from that, the Samurai design at the center is also eye-catching.

Garena introduced Hayato - The Guardian into the game through the special Midnight Samurai event, where users had to match the specifics to get the skin in their accounts.

4) Nuclear Bunker

Nuclear Bunker skin has a symbol imprinted on it (Image via Garena)

On this list, the Nuclear Bunker Gloo Wall is ranked at the fourth spot and has established itself as a popular choice among Free Fire players. The overall vibe offered by it is pretty great, and users frequently demand that the developers reintroduce it into the game.

For those unaware, this skin was one of the parts of the iconic Tribal Scarf Top Up that was made available to the game in April 2020. Back then, users had to purchase a specified number of diamonds to receive the Gloo Wall and scarf skins.

3) Gold Vault

Items added to Free Fire as part of the collaborations generally become rare after some time. Gold Vault is one such skin, and it was introduced after the Money Heist collaboration took place last year.

The design is immaculate and easily ranks among the very best that have ever been a part of the game. On it are printed the letters LCDP, which stand for "La Casa de Papel," and, as the name suggests, the overall design is principally based on a gold vault.

2) Ancient Order

Ancient Order looks incredible within the game (Image via Garena)

The Ancient Order gloo wall occupies the second spot on this list and is another skin that is quite hard to find in the collections of general users playing Free Fire. In essence, the developers rewarded the skin to those who pre-ordered the Season 24 Elite Pass for the battle royale title, indirectly becoming a bonus reward.

In light of the fact that the Season 24 Elite Pass was made accessible several years ago, many new players are unlikely to be familiar with its existence.

1) Gloo Ramp

Gloo Ramp is undoubtedly considered the rarest skin that has been released for the utility item. The developers initially made it available a few years back during the special Halloween celebrations.

The main attraction of this skin is that it is tilted, enabling users to climb and reach higher grounds. Nevertheless, the unique appeal also had its demerits, i.e., the size of the skin made the gloo wall small and didn't have adequate cover from enemy fire.

Note: With a ban being placed on Garena Free Fire, users should not play the game on their devices. However, with FF MAX not being suspended, it can be played.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far