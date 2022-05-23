5 rarest Gloo Wall skins in Free Fire MAX in May 2022

Free Fire MAX has turned itself into a permanent name in the online shooting gaming category. The game has garnered millions of fans across the globe with its astonishing dynamics, and the developers keep adding new collectibles and skins to keep the game exciting.

These skins are available for weapons, vehicles, and Gloo Walls. Gloo Wall is a type of grenade that players can use to get instant cover from enemy players.

Players love to use skins for Gloo Walls to make their character come across as dominant in the match. Some Gloo Wall skins are time-limited or exclusive, which makes them rare. This article discusses the five rarest Gloo Wall skins available in Free Fire MAX.

5 of the rarest Gloo Wall skins in Free Fire MAX

5) Gold Vault

The Gold Vault Gloo Wall skin imitates the appearance of a vault door. The skin was available in the secondary Money Heist collaboration. The skin came as an exclusive reward in the event and became a rare Gloo Wall skin when the event ended in the game.

4) Death Guardian

The Death Guardian Gloo Wall skin is one of the best-looking skins for Gloo Walls in Free Fire MAX. The skin is widely known for its glowing Transformers-inspired appearance with red eyes in the middle of the Gloo Wall. The eyes add to the appeal of this skin and make the players want it even more. Alongside the eyes, the skin has the big guardian face in its center with a yellow theme on the sides of the Gloo Wall.

3) Hayato The Guardian Gloo Wall

Hayato Guardian is one of the most beautiful Gloo Wall skins available in FF. The skin has an aesthetic blue color which is very pleasing to the eye. The icy look of the skin, with a character holding a sword in the center, is what made the skin even more popular among fans.

The skin was available during the Midnight Samurai Top-Up event.

2) Ancient Order

The Ancient Order is a fan favorite when it comes to the rarest Free Fire Gloo Wall skins. The white theme of the skin looks very neat, and the black samurai with two swords and a dragon circling on the skin makes the skin even more appealing.

The skin was available as a pre-order reward for the Season 24 Elite Pass. Players are eagerly waiting for the developers to add the skin back to the title.

1) Gloo Ramp

The Gloo Ramp Gloo Wall skin is one of the most creative and versatile skins in the game. The skin has a miniature look with a bright purple color. The skin is very flashy and can amaze a lot of players in the match.

Players were able to acquire the skin in the Lucky Spin Royale event in Free Fire. The skin is based on Halloween, and players can use the skin as a step to get a height advantage to defeat their opponents.

Free Fire, having been around for a while now, has often found itself on the receiving end of loads of new content. This is why it isn't all that surprising that Free Fire has seen more cosmetics than anyone would know what to do with. That said, not all cosmetics are created equal, and the above list only contains those skins that are both rare and incredibly appealing.

Note: This list has not been written in any particular order and only reflects the writer's opinions.

Edited by Soumyadyuti Ghosh