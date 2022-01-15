5 reasons to get Wolfrahh in Free Fire in 2022

Wolfrahh is a unique character in Free Fire. Unlike most others whose abilities have to be activated or triggered under a certain condition, his has to be unlocked through combat.

Such being the case, very few players use the character in-game frequently. However, given his fantastic appearance, it would be a shame not to use him as a meta-character in 2022.

Five reasons every Free Fire player should use Wolfrahh in-game

5) It can be bought with gold

Wolfrahh costs 499 diamonds in-game. This can become rather expensive for players looking to unlock various characters. Thankfully, he can also be purchased for 8,000 gold coins.

Although it may take players some time to save up that much, buying him for gold is a wise economic decision. Given his combat ability, he's well worth the cost.

4) Players with good accuracy will benefit from the ability

One of the best features of Wolfrahh's Limelight ability in Free Fire is the bonus damage. When shooting at enemy limbs, the user will deal a maximum of 20% increased damage.

While this figure may not sound like much, it becomes lethal when used with armor-penetrating weapons. Players can utilize this trait to take down opponents faster.

3) Take less damage from headshots

Being eliminated by headshots in Free Fire is a constant risk. Despite having a level 4 helmet, weapons that do armor-penetrating damage will make short work of any player.

Thankfully, Wolfrahh has a natural resistance to death by headshots. When his ability has been maxed out by kills or viewers, the user receives a 30% damage reduction. If the player has enough HP, the headshot can be easily shrugged off.

2) Great for solo players

Given Wolfrahh's ability in combat, he's well suited for lone wolves. With bonus damage and damage reduction ability, solo players can easily navigate the dangers in every match.

Sadly, to make the most of his skills, the character is best used aggressively. Playing passively or defensively in-game will stop users from unlocking the character's true potential.

1) It fits well in combo builds

To get the most out of the characters in-game, they are often combined with other abilities. One active and three passive are allowed for each build. Players are given the freedom to pick and choose as they see fit. Wolfrahh is well-suited for numerous builds.

For instance, his Limelight ability can be used with Maro's Falcon Fervor to deal increased damage. It would also work well with Jota's Sustained Raids to gain HP from eliminations. The possibilities are truly endless.

Also Read Article Continues below

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions. The abilities mentioned are at their maximum level.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar