5 best character abilities in Garena Free Fire for aggressive gameplay (January 2022)

The character abilities provide a role-playing aspect to Garena Free Fire. These skills are vital to one's strategic gameplay and suit different roles users play in a team. Therefore, everyone should consider the ideal character abilities while formulating a strategy for themselves before a match.

Aggressive playstyle is quite a tricky strategy that users adopt, and it offers high-level risks with no guarantee of success. However, attacking gameplay is appropriate to dominate the opponents and blow away the competition. One can enhance their attacking capabilities by equipping suitable skills.

5 best Free Fire character skills that players should use for an attacking playstyle (January 2022)

1) D-Bee

D-Bee (Image via Garena Free Fire)

Ability - Bullet Beats (Passive)

The 'Bullet Beats' ability can be used to provide a buff to agility and accuracy by 5% and 20%, respectively. The enhancements take place whenever users shoot guns while moving.

The increase in these two attributes can be very fruitful while rushing opponents. Moreover, 'Bullet Beats' is a passive ability, and users can equip an active skill in their combinations for additional benefits.

2) Jota

Jota (Image via Garena Free Fire)

Ability - Sustained Raids (Passive)

It is not very difficult to fire at enemies while fighting in the game. Players can benefit from using their guns against opponents as each successful hit will recover some HP for them. Additionally, ff the shots result in a knockdown, users receive 10% HP.

3) Skyler

Skyler (Image via Garena)

Ability - Riptide Rhythm (Active)

Skyler is amongst characters that are excellent for a balanced strategy. Users can use him while being aggressive as well as defensive. 'Riptide Rhythm' unleashes a sonic wave that can damage a maximum of five gloo walls within a 50m range during a Free Fire match.

In addition, players will benefit from deploying a gloo wall as each deployment will recover some HP for them. Hence, Skyler is a great pick when users wish to rush their enemies.

4) Alok

Alok (Image via Garena Free Fire)

Ability - Drop the Beat (Active)

'Drop the Beat' upon activation offers an increase in players' agility by 10%, along with the creation of an aura for 5m around them. The active ability also helps users with the regeneration of five HP every second, for five seconds. There is also a cooldown of 45 seconds that allows players to use this ability quite frequently.

5) K (Captain Booyah)

Captain Booyah (Image via Garena Free Fire)

Ability - Master of All (Active)

Players using Captain Booyah encounter an increase to their max EP, with a choice of the two following modes (three-second mode-switch Cooldown):

Jiu-jitsu mode: Allies lying within a six-meter radius of K can benefit from an increase in their EP to HP conversion rate. The increase in the rate will be six times. Psychology mode: Players get a continuous addition to their EP bar with increased capability. They can get 3 EP addition every 2.2 seconds.

The 'Jiu-jitsu' mode is quite helpful in providing team support, while the 'Psychology' mode is appropriate for rush gameplay. When users receive damage, they can regain HP through continuous EP regeneration.

Note: This list is not in any particular order and solely reflects the opinions of the writer. The abilities listed are at the base level of each character.

