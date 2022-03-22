5 reasons why Gloo Wall is a game-changing item in Free Fire MAX (March 2022)

Gloo walls are a game-changer in Free Fire MAX for several reasons. They can be used in numerous ways by players during combat and exploration. However, for the bulk of players, they are simply used for defense.

While this is their intended use, they can be used in more ways than one. With a bit of critical thinking and ingenuity, players can get the most out of each gloo wall in-game.

Five ways in which gloo walls are game-changers in Free Fire MAX

5) Portable defense

Gloo walls offer players a second chance in many combat scenarios. They can absorb explosive damage, protect players from projectiles, and even heal certain characters.

While hard-cover is better for the above-mentioned situations, gloo walls can be carried about in the backpack. This makes the utility item portable, allowing players to build their own defenses wherever they go.

4) Climb buildings

Gloo walls can be stacked in Free Fire MAX. While this does not sound very impressive, these stacked gloo walls can be climbed by the player. This allows them to reach hard to get to places.

It also opens up a world of tactical abilities to the user. They can reach high ground, flank opponents in buildings, and set up camping spots on top of high buildings.

3) Block opponents

Fighting opponents using gloo walls is very common. Players place them in front of their opponents, and all bullets fired are absorbed by them. This ensures that the user takes no damage.

However, at times, if the placement is perfect, rather than using the gloo wall to block damage, it can be used to trap the opponent itself. Given the number of hit points each gloo wall has, the trapped enemy will be unable to escape swiftly.

2) Beneficial during a rush

Rush attacks are hectic moments in Free Fire MAX. It involves a lot of shooting, strategy, and luck. If successful, the rushers will be able to push their opponents out of position and score easy kills.

However, this only sounds good in theory. In practical situations, the enemy will fight back and try to hold their ground. Gloo walls can be used by rushers to mitigate incoming damage and stay safe during the process.

1) Tools of confusion

While gloo walls are good for blocking attacks, they can also be used to confuse opponents. Given how easily they can be found in Free Fire MAX, many can be deployed at once.

If done correctly, players can deploy a few to confuse their enemies in the heat of battle. They can then use this to gain a tactical advantage and either escape or counterattack the enemy.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions

