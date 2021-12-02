5 reasons why pushing to Grandmaster is difficult for everyone in Free Fire

Reaching the Grandmaster rank in Free Fire is a matter of pride. Only a few players manage to reach it every season. It takes a lot of skill and hundreds of hours worth of practice.

However, this is not the problem that players face while trying to reach the rank. In addition to time constraints, there are a number of factors that make the task nearly impossible to achieve.

Top 5 reasons why players are unable to reach Grandmaster rank in Free Fire

5) High skill gap

The higher the rank, the greater the skill gap between players. While this is not a general rule of thumb, competition does get harder. Over time, players begin facing opponents with far superior skills.

This hampers the ranking process and slows players down from climbing tiers. Eventually, it reaches such a point, where players are eliminated within minutes of landing.

4) Lack of motivation

Climbing ranks in Free Fire takes a lot of time and effort. After reaching the Heroic tier, players often tend to give up. Earning points becomes more difficult, and the willpower to play for long durations begins to fade.

3) Hard to find good teammates to play with

Ranking up makes it harder to find suitable teammates to play with. The higher the rank, the fiercer the competition. This being the case, teammates who were once good in the lower ranks, may be unable to compete in high ranks.

Additionally, trying to find a proper team has its own drawbacks as well. Mentality may not match, players may not be willing to coordinate and a skill gap is ever present.

2) Long hours of playing

Grinding points to reach the Grandmaster rank in Free Fire is time consuming. Not every player has a lot of free time in hand. Despite being skilled, due to shortage of time, the task becomes impossible.

1) Not enough diamonds to level up characters and pets

Leveling up characters and pets in Free Fire costs diamonds. Obtaining enough to max things out in-game takes some time. This being the case, the playing field is uneven during a match.

Opponents may get the upper hand, simply due to having maxed out items. While this is not always the case, it's not a rare occurrence in-game.

Note: The list is in no particular order. The article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

