5 things to avoid in Free Fire during close-range combat

Every battle royale game is notoriously popular for intense close-range combat and Free Fire is no exception. Players often engage in fights at close quarters in an attempt to survive the battle and continue their journey to be the last man standing.

While close-range combat is thrilling and makes for some of the most memorable moments in a battle royale title, players are always at risk of being eliminated during these encounters. While there are no shortcuts to success, players can certainly avoid a few errors that might give them the edge over opponents in Free Fire.

Close-range combat in Free Fire: 5 mistakes that players should avoid

1) Sticking to one place

One of the major mistakes players make is to stay stationary and shoot at opponents. While doing so provides a steadier aim, it also makes them vulnerable to enemy fire.

Players should always use the joystick in Free Fire to move back and forth and confuse the enemy while evading their bullets.

2) Avoid being in the open

Roaming freely in the open is extremely dangerous as it makes players vulnerable to incoming fire from all sides. Players should always look for cover or deploy a gloo wall to provide temporary cover for close-range combat.

It is important to find cover because this will protect the player from enemy attacks, and will also provide a tactical advantage.

3) Using a sniper rifle

Sniper rifles are meant for long-range combat as they reload after every single shot. Therefore, using them during close-range combat in Free Fire won't fetch the desired results. By the time gamers aim to shoot, the enemy will drill a countless number of bullets into them.

For close-range combat, gamers can prioritize SMGs, assault rifles, and shotguns.

4) Escaping without deploying utility weapons

Turning their back towards the enemy and making an escape is one of the biggest mistakes made by newer players. It makes them vulnerable to enemy bullets and results in a quick elimination.

Players should always use utility items such as smoke grenades to create a distraction and make an escape during tough situations.

5) Avoid rushing without proper health

Close-range combat in Free Fire can be deadly as players can lose significant health while fighting with enemies. Therefore, they should always regain their health before engaging in close-range combat as it will greatly increase their chances of survival.

Players must always use health supplies frequently after being hit by enemy fire.

Edited by Siddharth Satish