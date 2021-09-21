5 tips to choose the best drop location for rank push in Free Fire

Knowing how to pick good landing spots is half the battle won in Free Fire. Players who know where and when to land will not only have an advantage in terms of loot, but also be able to dominate the zone.

Although learning how to find the perfect drop location for rank push will take a lot of time and effort, players can implement a few tips that will help them make the process a lot easier.

Top 5 tips to find the best Free Fire drop location for rank push

5) Look for isolated drop locations next to the center of the map

The best locations to land at for a rank push in Free Fire are isolated areas next to the center of the map. While landing next to the center may be risky, there is a benefit to landing there.

Players landing here will be able to enjoy zone control and rotate with ease to find opponents to fight. Alternatively, they can even camp in one spot and allow opponents to come to them.

4) Avoid hot drop locations

While dropping at the center of the map has its perks, dropping into hot drop locations will not be beneficial at all. Most of the time, players barely manage to land and are eliminated by players that have already acquired weapons.

Unless players are willing to risk the match and are sure of their survival skills, they should avoid hot drop locations. On the flipside, players looking for a challenge will find one there.

3) When playing with a team look for landing spots that have a few houses

When playing with a full team for rank push in Free Fire, looking for landing spots that have a few houses should be a priority, as it will be of the utmost importance to the team.

While dropping anywhere on the map is a viable solution for a solo player, as not much loot will be needed; on the other hand, a full team will need a proper location to gear up and prepare. Furthermore, the structures at the location will provide cover to players if opponents try to rush.

2) Don't land in open terrain

One of the most important points to remember is to not land in open terrain during a ranked match. Opponents have good aim, and being caught out in the open will not end well.

Furthermore, most of the time players will not find good weapons in areas with open terrain, as most of the good loot during Free Fire matches is usually found in and around places that have structures.

1) Try to land as fast as possible

The most important thing to remember while choosing a good drop location for rank push in Free Fire is to try and land as fast as possible. Players should mark their drop locations well in advance while waiting for the match to start.

This will save time and players will know exactly when to jump to reach their destination. However, a few adjustments may have to be made if opponents are landing in the same area.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

Edited by Siddharth Satish