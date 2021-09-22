5 tips for Free Fire players to win more ranked matches in Battle Royale mode

Winning ranked matches in Free Fire's Battle Royale mode is one of the hardest things beginners can do. Casual opponents are replaced with seasoned ones, and every move made can lead to a potentially bad outcome.

Nonetheless, while ranked matches are indeed challenging, battling towards the Heroic Tier is not impossible. With the help of a few tips and constant practice, players will be able to win more matches in the ranked Battle Royale mode.

Five great tips to win more Free Fire ranked Battle Royale matches

5) Avoiding looking for fights till good loot has been found

After the landing phase ends in a Free Fire match, it's a good idea to try and avoid fights for as long as possible until good loot has been found. Most users tend to find a gun, some ammunition and venture out for quick eliminations. While this playstyle is valid and does work at times, it comes with risks.

If opponents with better weapons, larger ammunition reserves, and full armor are encountered, players will not stand a chance to win and be eliminated during the early game.

4) Rotate often to stay within the safe zone

One chief aspect to remember while playing ranked matches in Free Fire is always staying within the safe zone. This will save gamers the trouble of a last-minute marathon from halfway across the map.

Furthermore, staying outside the safe zone is a bad idea for numerous reasons. For starters, opponents can pin players down and cause them to take damage from the storm, or they can eliminate themselves by taking too much damage outside the safe zone.

3) During the landing phase try to land as fast as possible in an isolated area

To get a headstart in Free Fire ranked matches, users need to ensure two things. First, a safe landing zone that offers loot and natural cover, and second, landing as fast as possible to save time.

Being able to do these two things in every match will prove vital to success, as players can land without worrying about fighting an opponent. They can also loot carefree before deciding what to do next.

2) Don't rush at opponents unless certain of getting an elimination

More often than not, players will rush an opponent to get an elimination and secure points. However, they tend to underestimate their enemies in most cases, and rather than gaining points, they lose a few.

The golden rule of rushing an enemy in Free Fire is to have a plan and to be sure that the plan will work. Rushing in without assurance of getting an elimination is not a clever play. While it can be done if no other option is left, but if given a chance, gamers should always plan things out.

1) Stock up on gloo walls and smoke grenades

Free Fire's maps are very diverse. They offer myriad terrain types that encompass areas with structures and open ground. While fighting in areas with buildings, players can always hide in them for cover, but this option is not viable in open terrain.

To overcome these obstacles, users should stock up on gloo walls and smoke grenades if possible. At times, these items are more valuable than weapons and can help players gain cover and escape out of the clutches of their opponents.

Note: This article reflects the personal opinions of the writer.

Edited by Ravi Iyer