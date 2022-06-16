5 tips to get Booyah in Solo vs Squad ranked matches in Garena Free Fire MAX

Free Fire MAX is a battle royale title with dynamics like shooting, driving, and survival. Gamers can get the ultimate BR experience while equipping various interesting in-game elements like upgradable weapons, pets, characters, and much more.

The title also offers many amazing maps and modes players can explore in solo, duo, and squad modes. Ranked matches have higher competition as players love to improve their stats and tier rankings to gain the tag of a pro player. However, some players prefer playing ranked matches in solo vs squad mode, where they battle against full enemy squads.

Tips that can get you an easy Boooyh in Solo vs Squad in Free Fire MAX

5) Play more strategically

In the solo vs squad mode, players have to play with better strategies than their rivals. Players have to gain better position advantage over their enemies by getting to higher grounds or places with a TPP advantage.

Another good strategy that players can follow is to make proper use of utilities. It includes using grenades like frags and smoke to get knocks onto enemy players and smoke to get temporary cover in the open area.

4) HUD controls and sensitivity settings

Free Fire MAX offers its players the option to change their HUD Control and sensitivity settings. By changing these settings, players can significantly enhance their overall gameplay.

A good set of HUD controls will help players improve their reflexes and get a much more comfortable grip and button settings. With sensitivity settings, players can change the speed of sensitivities for general camera angle and various other scopes. The following are the best sensitivity settings for players to use in solo v squad mode in Free Fire MAX:

General: 96 - 100

96 - 100 Red Dot: 92 - 9-96

92 - 9-96 2x Scope: 86 - 90

86 - 90 4x Scope: 64 - 69

64 - 69 Sniper Scope: 58 - 62

58 - 62 Free Look: 77 - 81

3) Improve game sense

The third tip players can follow in getting Booyah in a Solo vs Squad ranked match is to develop a good game sense. Good game sense includes having a better idea of the opponent's position with the help of sound sense and the perfect time to rush the enemy.

Players can improve their game sense by playing many matches and gaining experience from them. Gamers are recommended to keep playing matches in the ranked mode to work on their strengths and weaknesses.

2) Weapon choice

A good choice of weapon is very important in solo vs squad mode in Free Fire MAX. Players are reconded to use both automatic rifles, which will help them to have the option to shift to another weapon in case of a reload or ammo running out of the weapon. The best weapon combinations for solo vs squad mode are as follows:

MP40+M60

MP5+Woodpecker

M249+MP40

M60+M1014

UMP+MP40

1) Improve individual skills

The best tip for players to win a Solo vs Squad match in ranked mode is to have confidence in their skills. Players who lack basic skills like good head accuracy and recoil control can work upon these skills in training grounds or custom rooms.

Gamers can head to the training ground to perform different aim drills and improve their reflexes. For better close-range combat skills, players can create a custom room with their pro teammates and can play 1v1 battles with them. It will help the player gain more confidence and greatly enhance his close-quarter gunfight.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

