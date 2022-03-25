5 tips to increase headshot percentage in Free Fire after OB33 update

Mastering the ability to land headshots is vital to success in Free Fire. This allows players to conserve ammo and eliminate opponents more quickly. This makes a lot of difference during 4v4 matches.

However, mastering how to land headshots is easier said than done. It takes a lot of practice and patience to get things right.

Nevertheless, perfecting this combat technique is not impossible. By following a few tips, players can get started right away.

Note: Free Fire is banned in India. Players from the region are advised to avoid downloading it.

These combat tips can help increase headshot percentage in Free Fire

5) Use weapons that have scopes

When choosing weapons in Free Fire, players need to use those that have scope attachments. Alternatively, weapons that can be fitted with one are also acceptable. While scoping and shooting will be difficult initially, it has several advantages.

Players can see their targets better, track them more easily, and maintain a line of sight with them. This makes it easier to aim for the head and successfully land headshots. With a bit of practice, this will become second nature.

4) Wait for the target to stop moving

While professional players can shoot at targets that are running or in a moving vehicle, others will not be able to execute the same. This being the case, players should wait and hold fire until their opponents stop moving.

While the chances of this happening are low, it's not impossible. Nevertheless, if the opponent stops moving, it is easier for the player to line up the perfect shot and execute it.

3) Get into proper firing position

One of the best tips to remember when wanting to increase headshot percentage is to get into a proper firing position. Players need to find a suitable location to fire from safely. This has two main benefits.

First, players will be able to take shots and immediately hide from their opponents. This will make it harder for the enemy to counter-attack. Secondly, by finding a good position to fire from, a counter-attack from the enemy will not matter much.

2) Find high ground for shooting angles

Players need to find high ground to ensure the best possible odds of landing headshots. Once on high ground, they will be able to leverage a better shooting angle to score more kills.

Given their position on the map, opponents on the low ground will be unable to mount a counter-attack effectively. Even if they do, they can easily rotate to safety by the time they reach the player's position.

1) Use weapons that have low recoil

With so many weapons in Free Fire, choosing the right one will make a lot of difference in the game. Certain weapons like SMG have high recoil, making them difficult to aim for.

While recoil can be countered by burst-fire, picking a weapon like SCAR, which generally has lower recoil, is better. The steadier the weapon in combat, the easier it will be to shoot with higher accuracy.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

