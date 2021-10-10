5 tips for maintaining good lifetime stats in Free Fire MAX

Free Fire MAX is the latest entry to the battle royale franchise and the title has gained significant positive reviews from gamers across the world.

The overall statistics are one of the most important aspects of the gamers' profile. It not only shows the gameplay style of gamers but also differentiates between a professional and an amateur. As a result, gamers are eager to learn how to maintain proper statistics in the game.

This article dives into a few tips on maintaining good lifetime stats in Free Fire MAX.

Tips to boost stats in Free Fire MAX

1) Sensitivity settings

The sensitivity settings of the game are directly related to the response action of gamers. Therefore, it varies from person to person and should be changed accordingly.

Changing the sensitivity settings in Free Fire MAX helps gamers get the most out of their gameplay and assists them in getting more kills and assists.

2) Always have a strategy

Unlike popular concepts, battle royale is much more than eliminating enemies and surviving the receding safe zone. Without a proper strategy, it is quite challenging to maintain a good record in the game.

Gamers should always have a strategy ready the instant they land on the island. However, it must be noted that there might be situations where they need to change it accordingly and adapt to the new one within an instant.

3) Seek the best weapon available

Even though Free Fire MAX offers a wide variety of weapons, they differ in their statistics. While some weapons are deadly in face-to-face combat, others are not as effective as gamers would like them to be.

Therefore, to keep a proper lifetime stat in Free Fire MAX, gamers need to search for the best weapons available in the game. This will help them get more kills and assists, thereby increasing their statistics.

4) Deploy the Utility Items as well

The utility items in Free Fire MAX are one of the most unpopular methods to survive and strategically eliminate enemies. With the proper use of utility items such as Gloo Walls, Smoke Grenades, and other items, gamers can quickly kill opponents and escape tricky situations.

Although most gamers tend to ignore utility items, it is quite effective and often used by professional gamers.

5) Develop a better understanding of the map

The maps of Free Fire MAX offer various terrains and areas where good loot is available. There are certain areas on the maps that have tactical advantages. Hence, gamers should know the map by heart to take advantage of these factors.

This will help in longer survival and a greater number of eliminations, thereby increasing the overall stat of gamers.

Also Read

This article is subjective and reflects the opinion of the author.

Edited by Srijan Sen