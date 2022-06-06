5 tips to reach Heroic or Grandmaster rank in Free Fire MAX (June 2022)

Maximizing the tiers has always been challenging in Garena Free Fire MAX and the original game. Thus, it is considered an achievement for users to reach ranks like Heroic or Grandmaster.

Moreover, players can unlock plenty of seasonal and instant rewards by ranking up in Free Fire and its MAX variant.

In recent years, the number of active gamers has gone up, with Free Fire registering over 100 million downloads on the Play Store. Meanwhile, the original variant has over a billion installs.

Several factors like landing (BR), choice of weapons, character abilities, movement skills, aiming, etc., affect the results of matches.

Garena Free Fire MAX: Best tips to reach Heroic or Grandmaster rank this month (June 2022)

As various aspects of the gameplay strategy affect the course and result of ranked matches, maximizing the tiers has remained trickier. Still, individuals can look at the following five tips that may help them reach Heroic or Grandmaster rank in Free Fire MAX:

1) Character choice should be wise

It has been observed that gamers, especially newbies, choose popular characters in a bid to copy their favorite YouTubers/streamers. However, it is wiser to go for a character ability that suits their strategy, role in the team, and playstyle in a specific mode.

Moreover, users should also consider the type of the ranked they are playing as certain characters suit specific matches. They can benefit from Wukong and Chrono in BR matches, but both are not ideal for CS due to their massive cooldown times.

Characters like DJ Alok, Wukong, Skyler, etc., are only beneficial when players have a suitable skill-set. Otherwise, they may waste a character's potential while also hurting their chances of reaching a higher rank in Garena Free Fire MAX/Free Fire.

2) Play in teams rather than going solo

Playing solo in a ranked match has its own perks as it allows users to test their skills and gain expertise. However, the solo mode does not fetch favorable results more often, even if they showcase an exceptional skill-set on the battlefield.

On the contrary, if gamers team up with their in-game friends and play more often with their regular squad, they can increase the frequency of getting a Booyah. Furthermore, the coordination of a team helps them play more freely.

Players can also acquire more rank points from each match, even if they cannot win games. Furthermore, they can pick up designated roles while in a squad and stick to specific game plans throughout matches.

3) Mastery of different weapons

Players come across many guns on the battlefield, be it a BR match or CS mode. The importance of weapons grows with the ranked matches as players showcase their aiming skills alongside control on recoil.

However, since different guns have different recoil patterns, users need to grind hard in the practice mode before actually pursuing the ranking up. The training grounds help them improve their movement and aim while understanding the recoil patterns of different guns.

The mastery of different weapons also helps gamers bring versatility to their gameplay, which is beneficial in the long run. However, it is also necessary for them to prioritize the firearms they are comfortable with, to improve the results in combat.

4) Other supplies are also crucial

Free Fire MAX is not all about shooting guns, as players must have a balance in the loot they are carrying for a better tactical advantage. In a Free Fire MAX match, one should try to get healing equipment, grenades, gloo walls, smoke, and loadout items to survive for longer durations.

5) Survival is key for Booyah

It is well-known that Booyahs grant the maximum rank points to gamers in ranked matches. Thus, their focus should be on surviving as long as they can to claim victory.

If users can survive till the endzone fights, they can receive many rank points, enough to quickly maximize the tiers to Heroic or Grandmaster in Free Fire MAX.

Note: This list is not in a particular order and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

