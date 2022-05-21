5 tips to reach Heroic rank and above in Garena Free Fire MAX

Several ranked modes in Free Fire MAX have created a fast-paced competitive environment among mobile gamers. Generally, a player with a higher rank is regarded as a pro. Hence, everyone is in the race to achieve higher ranks to stand out from the crowd.

Holding top-notch ranked tiers such as Heroic, Master, and Grandmaster is not that easy for everyone. Free Fire MAX users must develop distinct match-winning tactics to perform excellently in challenging ranked matches, especially in the BR mode.

Garena Free Fire MAX: Five overwhelming tips to acquire Heroic and above ranks

1) Play with squads

Rank pushing in Free Fire MAX is quite a lengthy and exhausting task. Therefore, to engage with the shooter title for longer, mobile gamers should play in squads and interact with each other throughout the matches.

Furthermore, the squad technically boosts ranks faster by helping each member get more ranked points in every match. However, there must be proper coordination among the teammates to ensure that the plans and tactics are being executed faultlessly.

If they cannot make a strong squad, players can also play either duos or solos matches.

2) Revival zone strategy

The revival zone/point in BR modes allows users to revive their eliminated teammates. This exciting feature highly benefits those in squad matches. However, a strategy to use these zones can indeed enhance their performance.

All the squad needs to do is have three of the members land at their usual drop location and the last one land in a no-mans area, where the revival points usually occur.

The three man-squads can take the risk of early fights if needed. If they get killed, the fourth member can easily revive them with the help of the revival zone. This way, the whole squad can carry the match till the end.

3) Character and pet skill combinations

Rank pushing requires survival gameplay. The longer the survival time, the higher the ranked points after every match. Free Fire MAX's character and pet abilities significantly help users survive battles longer.

For solo matches, they can choose characters such as Alok and K, as they aid players in sustaining their health points (HP), which ultimately supports survival gameplay. In duo and squad matches, Dimitri is the ideal choice.

Gamers should also include magnificent pets in their skill combinations to enhance their character abilities. They should note that the ability combinations must be built such that each teammate complements the other.

4) Booyah should be priority

Though many factors determine rank points in a Free Fire MAX match, survival time and Booyah matter the most. Even if players reach the last zone with enough kills, there will be a massive difference between rank points if they do not win that match.

In short, gamers should be more focused on Booyahs. They may camp or play passively to be in the game till the last zone and subsequently conquer the battle.

5) Use Bonefire loadout

Most Free Fire MAX users disregard the loadout section before entering a match, something they should not do. Several loadouts available serve as supplements in various warfare situations.

The loadout section contains Bonefire, Summon Airdrop, Resupply Map, and Bounty Token under the survival heading. Those playing ranked matches should choose Bonefire.

It is a utility that helps gamers restore HP. It will be pretty helpful when the damage zone is approaching, and they have a lack of medkits or any healing items.

Note: This article is entirely based on the writer's personal views.

Edited by Ravi Iyer