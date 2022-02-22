5 best character combinations in Free Fire MAX (February 2022)

Character combinations are essential aspects of Free Fire MAX’s overall gameplay. Essentially, players can create them by spending gold or diamonds to unlock/purchase skill slots for a specific character.

However, it should be noted that each combination is limited to a maximum of one active ability and three passive abilities. Consequently, because of the various options available in the game, many users become perplexed and question which ones they should include in their combinations.

Note: No characters have been repeated to give more choices. Additionally, the abilities stated below are at their lowest level in Free Fire MAX.

Top 5 character combinations for Free Fire MAX

5) Dimitri + Laura + Maro + Rafael

This character combination can help in long-range fights (Image via Garena)

Dimitri: Healing Heartbeat

Healing Heartbeat creates a 3.5m-diameter healing zone Inside, users and allies regain 3 HP/s. If they get downed, they can also self-recover and get up. The skill lasts for 10 seconds, after which an 85-second cooldown gets applied.

Laura: Sharp Shooter

With Laura equipped in Free Fire MAX, players’ accuracy increases by 10% when scoped in.

Maro: Falcon Fervor

Maro’s ability increases the damage with distance, up to 5%. It further raises the damage to marked enemies by 1%.

Rafael: Dead Silent

Dead Silent gives a silencing effect to players when using snipers and marksman rifles. Enemies hit and downed suffer 20% faster health loss.

4) Xayne + Moco + Antonio + Kla

This is great for aggressive players in Free Fire MAX (Image via Garena)

Xayne: Xtreme Encounter

Xayne grants the players 80 health points temporarily (decaying over time). It additionally provides 80% increased damage to Gloo Walls and shields. These two last for 15 seconds, and there is a 150-second cooldown.

Moco: Hacker’s Eye

When Moco is being used, the enemies that users hit get tagged for 2 seconds. Information on their position will also be shared with teammates.

Antonio: Gangster’s Spirit

Gangster’s Spirit of Antonio grants ten extra health when the round starts, making it an excellent option for Clash Squad in Free Fire MAX.

Kla: Muay Thai

Muay Thai raises the fist damage by 100%, and users can then utilize their fist to take down their enemies in close combat.

3) Skyler + D-bee + Leon + Shirou

Users can also try this combination (Image via Garena)

Skyler: Riptide Rhythm

Skyler unleashes a sonic wave forward, damaging 5 Gloo Walls within 50 meters. It has a 60-second cooldown. There is a second aspect, i.e., each Gloo Wall that players deploy will result in HP recovery beginning at 4 points. The recovery effects do not stack.

D-bee: Bullet Beats

When firing while moving, D-bee's ability increases the movement speed by 5%, and the accuracy improves by 20%.

Leon: Buzzer Beater

Users recover five health points after they survive combat. The number increases to 30 at the maximum level.

Shirou: Damage Delivered

If the user gets hit by an enemy within 80 meters, the said attacker will be marked for 6 seconds due to Shirou’s ability. The first shot on that marked foe will also have 50% additional armor penetration. There’s a 25-second cooldown on the skill.

2) Alok + Jai + Otho + Luqueta

This is one of the best combinations (Image via Garena)

Alok: Drop the Beat

After using Alok’s ability, a 5m aura increases movement speed by 10% and further restores 5 HP/s for 5 seconds. Effects do not stack up, and the skill has a 45-second cooldown.

Jai: Raging Reload

Raging Reload of Jai automatically reloads a gun by 30% of its maximum magazine capacity when players take down an enemy. This only works if the weapon is AR, SMG, SG, or Pistol.

Otho: Memory Mist

When users eliminate one foe, Memory Mist of Otho reveals the position of other enemies in a range of 25 meters. Information also gets shared with teammates.

Luqueta: Hat Trick

After Luqueta is equipped in Free Fire MAX, every kill will increase the maximum health by 10, up to 50.

1) K + Miguel + Hayato + Jota

K is probably the best character in the game (Image via Garena)

K: Master of All

K’s Master of All increases the maximum EP by 50. There are two additional modes:

Jiu-jitsu: Increases EP conversion rate by 500%.

Psychology: Restores 3 EP every 2.2 seconds, up to 150 EP.

The mode-switch features a 3-second cooldown.

Miguel: Crazy Slayer

Crazy Slayer of Miguel fits well with K as it restores 30 EP for every kill. The EP can be rapidly converted into health in the Jiu-jitsu mode.

Hayato: Bushido

With Bushido's ability, every 10% reduction in max health, the armor penetration raises by 7.5%.

Jota: Sustained Raids

If players use guns, hitting an enemy restores some health in Free Fire MAX. Additionally, knocking out an enemy will replenish 10% HP.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha