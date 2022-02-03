5 tips to survive longer in Free Fire (February 2022)

Surviving in Free Fire is not a difficult task, it's just tricky. Given the numerous dynamics at work, even luck plays a major role in ensuring a player's survival. At times, skilled players get eliminated right after droppings, while beginners manage to clutch a win.

Nevertheless, despite these random elements, staying alive until the end of a match is very much possible. With a bit of planning and a dash of luck, players will be able to outlast opponents with ease.

Implement these tips during a Free Fire match to survive longer

5) Keep a vehicle handy

Over the duration of a match, players will have to move about to find loot and opponents. At times, this can be time consuming as moving on foot is relatively slow. Fortunately, there's an easy way to solve this problem.

Players should find a vehicle and keep it nearby at all times. This will allow them to move about effortlessly. Additionally, once inside the vehicle, they'll even be protected from gunfire. This will make rotations and moving about in general much easier.

4) Enter the safe zone early

More often than not, players tend to get stuck outside the safe zone and meet with an early exit. While at times this occurs due to getting stuck in a fight, most of the time it's due to not paying attention to the safe zone timer.

Fortunately, there's an easy trick that players can use to stay safe without looking at the timer. Rather than waiting for the safe zone to shrink, players should rotate to the new safe zone while the old one is active. This will omit the need to look at the timer and allow the user to focus on other aspects of the game.

3) Avoid hot drops

Hot drops in Free Fire are great for improving the K/D ratio or ruining them. Depending on the circumstances, either one can happen. Given the fierce competition, only a handful of players manage to survive each hot drop.

With the odds of survival so low, landing in these locations is not a good idea. If players want to survive longer in a match, they are better off landing at quiet locations on the map.

2) Remember to stockpile medical supplies

To survive in Free FIre, players need armor to protect themselves and weapons to fight back. In addition to this, healing items such as medkits or inhalers are also a must. They will provide rapid healing to the user.

While a stack of them in the inventory may seem like a lot, a player is likely to use them all after a single gunfight. This being the case, it's never a bad idea to have extra healing supplies lying about.

1) Don't rush blindly into combat

At times during a Free Fire match, combat will become unavoidable. Players will have no choice but to engage an opponent in a gunfight.

Most players rush in blindly and attack their opponent without having any plan. While brute force may be lethal, it's not always effective. Thus, opponents easily manage to gain the upper hand and counter-attack with ease.

