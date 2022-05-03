5 tips to survive longer during rank push in Free Fire (May 2022)

Garena Free Fire offers the option of ranked and unranked modes that allow users to choose if they want to be competitive or not. Many gamers go for ranked modes to show off their skills and claim several rewards after maximizing their tiers during a Rank Season (BR or CS).

However, rank pushing is trickier than it seems, as players can get their points deducted if they fail to survive longer during a match. Thus, players' primary focus should be on expanding the duration of stay in a ranked match by surviving through different stages and getting Booyah.

Garena Free Fire: Tips to survive for longer durations in ranked mode (May 2022)

Survival is the most crucial factor while maximizing the ranks because it allows players to get closer to victory. Even if gamers are unable to get Booyah in a Free Fire ranked match, they can still receive positive rank points. So, one should keep the following tips in mind to survive longer in ranked mode:

1) Landing should be swift

The focus should be on landing swiftly (Image via Garena)

If players want to survive longer in a match, they should try to make their landing swift and efficient. It will provide them with an advantage of a few seconds to grab supplies before enemies. Even if players can find a pistol, they can still overpower the unarmed opponent, who landed a few seconds later.

2) Avoid hot drops

One should avoid hot drops in Free Fire ranke mode (Image via Garena)

Hot drops often serve as a temptation for most users as they offer an exceptional amount of supplies alongside easy kills if players can land quickly. However, it doesn't offer much benefit as the number of opponents landing at that specific spot is overwhelmingly higher.

The chances of survival tend to decrease as players cannot win all mini-fights at hot drops every time. It makes more sense to choose a relatively safer landing spot to start the match and play defensively. However, players need to be wary of the surroundings of any given location that they land at during a Garena Free Fire ranked match.

3) Collect sufficient supplies

Players should collect ample amount of supplies (Image via Garena)

Even if players choose safe landing spots and play defensively, they should collect more than enough supplies during a match. Rather than going for ordinary weapons, players must equip themselves with potent gun combinations.

They should also collect and use medical equipment from time to time to keep their HP and EP high during a Free Fire (or FF MAX) match. This way, they can keep their health in check even if an opponent squad is attacking them.

4) Play in a squad and provide timely backup

Prefer squad over solo (Image via Garena)

The solo mode doesn't allow users to make too many mistakes as no one is available for backup. However, playing in a squad is way more fun, and sometimes crucial for survival in ranked mode.

Players can get knocked down by enemies and continue to play the match post-revival. Moreover, one can also provide or expect support from teammates while rushing foes in a Free Fire match.

5) Use cover and maintain stealth

Take cover whenever needed (Image via Garena)

When players are in the lower ranks, they can adopt an attacking style of play. However, if they have moved up the tiers, they should start focusing more on defensive gameplay.

One should maintain stealth and keep using cover to avoid unwanted damage from opponents. They can also use gloo walls while employing well-known tricks like 360° deployment.

Note: This list is not in any particular order and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee