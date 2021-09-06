5 tips for using gloo walls in Free Fire as of September 2021

Mastering gloo walls in Free Fire is a complex task. It can be used in a number of situations and circumstances. However, knowing how to use it in each and every situation is going to take some time and much practice.

Although players must discover for themselves how best to use gloo walls, there are a few tips to keep in mind while using the item for maximum effectiveness and usefulness.

Top 5 tips on how to use gloo walls in Free Fire

5) Plan before placing a gloo wall

The most important thing to remember while placing a gloo wall is to plan beforehand. Randomly putting up a gloo wall is not the best way to gain cover during a firefight.

Players need to ensure that the gloo wall has been placed at the right time and in the right position. The entire purpose is for the gloo wall to provide cover, and if it's placed in the wrong way, it'll fail to do its job.

4) Reaction time for placing a gloo wall

One of the best ways to ensure that the gloo wall works as intended is to be quick about placing it down. Often players wait after being shot a few times before thinking about placing it down.

This is a bad idea as players will be losing a lot of health while waiting. In order to overcome this use, players will have to work on their reaction time. Placing a gloo wall has to become a natural reflex ability in-game.

3) Gloo wall button size

An important tip to remember in Free Fire for beginners is to increase the gloo wall button to 100%. This will help players avoid getting confused during the heat of battle and enable them to find the gloo wall button easily.

Most of the time, newcomers and beginners miss out on placing down a gloo wall as they are unable to find the button associated with it. Increasing the size of the button to the maximum will enable players to spot it with ease.

2) Build a second gloo wall to avoid taking damage from grenades

While gloo walls in Free Fire are a great way to gain cover, staying behind them throughout the firefight is not a great idea. Enemies can cook grenades and throw them over the wall, which will result in a quick elimination.

After placing down a gloo wall, players will need to keep an eye out for enemies throwing grenades. When a grenade is thrown, players should move back and deploy a second wall to avoid taking damage.

1) Knowing when to rotate around the gloo wall

When running short on glue walls and cover in Free Fire, players should rotate around the gloo wall and attack the enemy. Although this will be a risky move, it's better to catch the enemy off guard than die behind a gloo wall.

Beginners often tend to stay behind the gloo wall indefinitely. However, this will prove to be a bad decision in the end. Remember that while the gloo wall does provide cover, it can be destroyed, leaving the player in a very bad position.

Edited by Shaheen Banu