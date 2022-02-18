5 tips for using smoke grenades like professional players in Free Fire MAX (February 2022)

Smoke grenades are one of the best utility items in Free Fire MAX. They are easier to master than gloo walls and at times provide benefits that even surpass gloo walls.

However, to utilize the item to its maximum potential, players must learn to identify moments of opportunity in which it can be used. Using it at the right time will yield numerous benefits for the player.

Ways to use smoke grenades like professionals in Free Fire MAX

5) Deploy smoke near the enemy and rush attack them

When planning to rush the enemy, most players rely on gloo walls to help them reach their destination safely. While this strategy is sound, using smoke grenades is an easier alternative for many beginners.

Rather than having to carefully plan where to place a gloo wall, players can simply toss a smoke grenade to stay hidden from the enemy. However, players must keep in mind that they can take damage from bullets while inside the smoke cloud. Staying in a prone or crouch position while moving will be the best option.

4) When trapped in a house with opponents, use smoke to confuse them

At times, attacking a house full of opponents in Free Fire MAX does not go according to plan. Players tend to get surrounded and eliminated with ease. Thankfully, there is an easy way to avoid this scenario.

If opponents have managed to get the upper hand in combat, players can simply toss a smoke grenade and escape during the confusion. Without being able to see the player, opponents will be left clueless. However, remember that if the enemy has Clu's Tracing Steps ability, escape may be harder than usual.

3) Throw smoke when attempting to help an ally in battle

Allies often get knocked down during intense squad vs squad fights in Free Fire MAX. Trying to revive them becomes risky as bullets keep flying across the battlefield. Fortunately, there is a simple workaround for this problem.

Rather than taking risks and moving in the open, players can deploy smoke near downed teammates and revive them within the smoke. This makes it hard for the enemy to get a clear shot and reduces the risk of being eliminated.

2) Use smoke to break the enemy's line of sight

When trying to rotate out of a gunfight or flank the enemy's position, using smoke is a good way to execute the task. If the smoke grenade has been deployed correctly, the enemy will lose sight of the player.

Once the line of sight has been broken, the user is free to move about and implement their strategy of attack or defense. In most scenarios, when the line of sight has been broken, the enemy will not move from their position, fearing a counterattack.

1) Deploy smoke before attempting to retreat from an intense gunfight

When faced with overwhelming odds in Free Fire MAX, making a tactical retreat is a smart decision. It's better to live to fight again later in the match than to get eliminated. While the "backrun gloo wall" trick can be used to escape, there is an alternative method that players can use.

Instead of using gloo walls, players can deploy smoke to escape. With the smoke cloud breaking the line of sight, enemies will not be able to keep track of the player. In the confusion, they can easily get out of harm's way.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Edited by Shaheen Banu