5 tips to win Factory challenge games in Free Fire MAX (June 2022)

Free Fire MAX is a highly-played game in the battle royale genre. It offers premium graphics and many other immersive elements, and players can experience the ultimate survival royale experience under various modes and maps.

The Factory Challenge is a pretty dynamic mode available to users. After landing atop a Factory, they have to eliminate their rivals with only fists.

Gamers are always looking for easy ways to get more wins in this mode, as discussed below.

Terrific pointers to win Factory Challenge matches in Free Fire MAX

1) Use of characters

A good character choice is the best tip that players can follow to register a Booyah in the Factory Challenge in FF MAX. There are over 30 options available to equip and use in their favorite modes.

STORY CONTINUES BELOW AD CONTINUE READING

Users can purchase and equip characters with better movement speeds and fist skills. Kla is a highly-recommended option for the Factory Challenge, as his skill, Muay Thai, improves fist damage by up to 100% at its initial upgrade level.

By upgrading the character to the maximum level, the damage inflicted by fists increases by 400%, which can take down opponents in a few hits.

2) Use of pets

Pets hold a crucial part in getting a win in the Factory challenge. Gamers can use those with skills suitable for the Factory Challenge to gain an advantage over their rivals. Dr. Beanie is one of the best options.

STORY CONTINUES BELOW AD CONTINUE READING

This pet has an impressive skill called Dashy Duckwalk, where players can improve their movement speed while crouching by up to 30%. The extra movement speed will help them move around the Factory quickly and defeat more enemies.

3) HUD controls

Free Fire MAX offers its gamers the option to change their HUD control settings. It includes changing the positions of different buttons like shooting, crouching, jumping, etc.

By shifting to better HUD controls, players will see improvements in their gameplay with much better reaction timing. The video has some of the best controls that they can follow to win more Factory Challenges in the game.

STORY CONTINUES BELOW AD CONTINUE READING

4) Sensitivity settings

The fourth tip that plays a vital role in winning in the Factory Challenge mode is having a good set of sensitivity settings. With the help of good sensitivity settings, users can have quick reflexes and aim.

It will help them eliminate their opponents with much more ease. Games can change their security settings from the Settings menu in the upper right corner of the screen.

Here are the best sensitivity settings they can use in the Factory Roof Challenge in Free Fire MAX:

STORY CONTINUES BELOW AD CONTINUE READING

General: 100

Red Dot: 100

2x Scope: 90 – 95

4x Scope: 85 – 90

Sniper Scope: 65 – 70

Free Look: 75 – 80

5) Third-party attacks

Third-party attacks are also an easy tip to get more kills and wins in the Factory Challenge mode. In Free Fire MAX, such a strategy means taking advantage of two enemies fighting and eliminating them from the match.

Individuals need to wait for the perfect opportunity, i.e., when their enemies are most vulnerable. They should get into the fight when the opponents’ health is low and get frags.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer’s opinions.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far