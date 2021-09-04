5 tips to win more Free Fire matches in ranked BR mode

Free Fire is a fun game for casual players to enjoy. However, when it comes to ranked matches, the competition can become fierce. Climbing rank is hard, and without winning matches, players are often stuck on low ranks for a long while.

While increasing rank does require a lot of skills, there are a few essential tips that players can follow in order to make the process of securing a win a lot easier.

Top 5 tips to win more Free Fire ranked BR mode matches

5) Early-game loot is essential

Free Fire players in ranked BR mode should never prioritize kills over loot early in the game. While players can secure two or three early-game kills, opponents with better gear will eventually eliminate them.

To avoid this situation, players should loot during the early game and avoid fights until good gear has been secured. This will allow players to last longer and push towards the end zones.

4) Use long-range weapons

Knowing how to use the sniper effectively is an art in Free Fire. Players who can shoot at their opponents from far away not only inflict damage first but also force the opponent to waste medkits or use their EP.

Players should try to find a silencer attachment for their sniper to be able to shoot without giving away their position. This is very useful when multiple opponents are nearby.

3) Master using gloo walls

Gloo walls are often seen as a secondary defensive tool in Free Fire. Most players use it only when cover cannot be found or when rushing an opponent. However, when used correctly, gloo walls can be used in numerous ways to gain a tactical advantage.

Professional players use them to gain a height advantage, climb on top of buildings, rotate around enemies during fights, and block them from attacking at close range. It's safe to say that mastering the gloo wall is the key to winning more matches.

2) Stay near the safe zone

One of the top mistakes that players make in Free Fire ranked BR mode is that they don't stay within or near the safe zone. This becomes a major issue and can lead to an elimination at any stage of the match.

Players should always be vigilant and ensure that they are within the safe zone or close to it at all times. Enemy players often rotate along the edges of a safe zone in order to pin down players and get an easy elimination.

1) Learn from experienced players

One of the best ways to not only win Free Fire ranked BR matches but also to learn more about the game is by playing with experienced players. Doing this forces new players to adapt to more complex strategies.

While not everyone will have the privilege to play with experienced or veteran players, those that can should not miss the opportunity. Additionally, another way to improve one's playstyle and win is by consistently playing in solo mode.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh