5 tricks to level up quickly in Free Fire MAX (May 2022)

The level is the key parameter that shows how professional and experienced a player is in Free Fire MAX. The higher the level, the more spotlight the player gets in the community. Therefore, it is quite essential to focus on their level.

Free Fire MAX ID level is calculated on the basis of experience points (EXP). To reach a certain level, players must cross the specified EXP. However, this is a pretty long-lasting process as EXP is only rewarded after playing matches, and to get more, the performance must be decent in each match.

Nevertheless, there are a few tips and tricks that can be embraced to quickly gain more EXP and consequently increase the FF MAX level.

Five tips and tricks for all players to boost their Free Fire MAX ID levels

1) Try to survive till the end of every match

Survival time is one of the most significant factors to be considered to get more EXP. Here, it does not mean that players will have to win every match. If they are not so pro in the title, they can just keep moving around in the battlegrounds passively to increase their survival time.

Thus, players should try to avoid early elimination as much as possible. While landing, ignoring hot drops and blue zones will be a better approach.

2) Play Battle Royale ranked matches

As described earlier, survival time plays a vital role in getting more EXP. Battle Royale matches are the lengthiest modes in Free Fire MAX. Hence, players should spend more time on these types of modes.

Gamers can play solo, duo or squad matches as per their preferences. Ranked matches give notably more EXP compared to that in Classic matches. Clash Squad matches can also be played. However, it may take quite a bit longer for the same increment in EXP.

3) Use EXP booster cards

EXP cards are a must for boosting the speed of level up in Free Fire MAX. These cards provide an additional EXP, which is a certain fraction of the EXP obtained after finishing a match. So far, there are only two types of such cards available in the BR shooter.

The first is the double EXP card, which increases the EXP by 100% and the second is 50% EXP card, increasing the EXP by 50%. The former can be obtained from the in-game store in exchange for 100 diamonds and the latter is obtainable by check-ins every Tuesday if the player is a part of an active guild.

There are multiple other ways to get EXP cards. One should note that these cards cannot be acquired permanently.

4) The medkit trick in damage zones

It can be regarded as a trick to get EXP effortlessly. All players need to do is land on the edges of the map and pile up as many medkits as they can. Once the medkits are sufficient (10-15 medkits) in the inventory, move towards an enemy-less area. i.e., in the damage zone.

Use medkits in a timely manner to avoid getting eliminated earlier. Do this for as long as possible. Make sure you survive for at least 10-12 minutes. Finally, get abolished due to the zone.

This trick will give a decent number of EXPs. However, this particular procedure is recommended only for Free Fire MAX players who are in a hurry. Otherwise, they should show their natural gameplay.

5) Best characters skills to equip

Free Fire MAX characters providing healing support are suitable for surviving longer. Characters like Alok, K, Skyler, Dimitri, Jota, etc., can be equipped before entering a match. Their character skills will help in sustaining health points (HP) throughout the match without the aid of medkits.

Note: This article is entirely based on the author's personal opinion.

