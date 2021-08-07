5 most underrated characters in Free Fire after 4th Anniversary update

Players have a host of characters at their disposal in Free Fire. Each, except Nulla and Primis, boasts unique abilities. Aside from adding new ones, the developers regularly buff and nerf the existing characters.

Often, characters like Alok, K, Chrono and Xayne overshadow others. Here are some of the underrated characters that users often miss on.

Note: The list of characters mentioned below is based on the writer’s preference. The abilities stated below are also at the highest level.

Underrated characters in Free Fire

1) A124

A124's ability is called Thrill of Battle (Image via Free Fire)

Ability: Thrill of Battle

A124 has an active ability that players often overlook. However, the Thrill of Battle is also quite good and converts 60 EP to HP within 4 seconds. Besides this, there is a cooldown of 10 seconds.

A124 can serve as the perfect choice for replenishing health without medkits when users have enough EP. They can further combine it with characters like Miguel and pets like Ottero to further enhance efficiency.

2) Jota

Jota's ability is called Sustained Raids (Image via Free Fire)

Ability: Sustained Raids

Jota is a great contender after it was buffed recently. Sustained Raids recover a certain amount of HP when users hit their foes. Also, upon knocking the enemies, players will get back 20% health points.

Further, the passive ability ensures that players can pair with other characters with active skills. They certainly have an edge in close-range combat.

3) Luqueta

Luqueta's ability is called Hat Trick (Image via Free Fire)

Ability: Hat Trick

The developers of Free Fire considerably improved Hat Trick in the OB29 update. Now Hat Trick ability increases the maximum health points with every kill. At the maximum level, players' maximum health points will increase by 25 points up to 50 per kill.

This simply implies that users will increase their maximum HP to 250 with only two kills. Having additional health points during gunfights is certainly helpful.

4) Miguel

Miguel's ability is called Crazy Slayer (Image via Free Fire)

Ability: Crazy Slayer

Miguel is one of the older characters available in Free Fire. Crazy Slayer ability is passive and gains 80 EP on every kill with every frag on the battlefield.

This ability complements characters with active abilities like K. In such combinations, users can play aggressively to gain EP with Miguel and then use their abilities to quickly convert EP to HP, providing the upper hand during gunfights.

5) Paloma

Paloma's ability is called Arms-Dealing (Image via Free Fire)

Ability: Arms-Dealing

The developers adjusted Paloma’s ability in the OB28 update. Arms-Dealing will enable users to carry 120 additional ammunition. However, this does not include the Grenade Launcher ammo.

The ability to carry additional ammunition is quite helpful in the early phases of the game. Players will be able to carry other items, including medkits, when ammo does not take up space.

Edited by Gautham Balaji