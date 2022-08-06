5 most underrated characters in Free Fire MAX after OB35 update

Due to the distinct powers they possess, Free Fire MAX characters can be considered the most vital elements of the shooter title. Gamers can easily conquer a battle with a combination of abilities as per their playstyle.

Free Fire MAX has a wide variety of character options. However, with updates, characters' abilities get altered or new characters are added to the game. Consequently, some characters gain the majority of attention, while the rest remain underrated.

5 Free Fire MAX characters that are being overlooked even after the OB35 update

5) A124

Description: A124 is a robot made with modern technology.

Ability: Thrill of Battle (active)

When activated, A124's Thrill of Battle ability unleashes an 8-meter electromagnetic wave that disables enemies' skill activation and interrupts their interaction countdown. At the minimum level, the Thrill of Battle has a cooldown time (CD) of 100 seconds, with effects lasting for only 20 seconds.

The CD is set to 50 seconds and effective runtime extends to 30 seconds at the maximum level of ability. Although the robot's ability seems useful, it has not been able to attract a notable amount of players in Free Fire MAX.

4) Kenta

Description: Kenta is Hayato's bodyguard and is a skilled weaponsmith.

Ability: Swordsman's Wrath (active)

Upon activation, Kenta's Swordsman's Wrath skill will form a frontal shield with a width of five meters that reduces 65% of damage coming from the front. The shield only lasts for five seconds and resets if the user makes a shot. The active ability has a CD of 120 seconds at its base level and reduces to 70 seconds at the peak level.

Due to similarities in the skill functioning of Kenta and Chrono, these Free Fire MAX characters are often compared to each other, and the conclusion is usually that Kenta is an inferior version of Chrono. Indeed, Chrono is also not shining these days.

3) Otho

Description: Otho is a memory tech engineer at a polytech university.

Ability: Memory Mist (passive)

Otho's Memory Mist ability, at its base level, reveals the locations of other foes within 25 meters when the player knocks down a foe. The range is extended to 75-meter at the maximum level. The location will be shared with the teammates.

Although Otho is a decent choice for rushers in Free Fire MAX, the majority of players prefer Moco and Clu, as his Memory Mist power is only useful in duo or squad matches.

2) Joseph

Description: Joseph is a well-known physicist, but he is also a player.

Ability: Nutty Movement (passive)

Joseph received a nerf in his Nutty Movement ability in the Free Fire MAX OB35 update. Before the update, the movement and sprinting speed of the user upon taking damage increased by 10% at the minimum level and 20% at the maximum level.

However, now, the agility of the user upon taking damage only increases by 5% and 15% at minimum and maximum levels, respectively. Developers reduced the agility by 5% at each level as compared to the previous agility.

1) Hayato

Description: Hayato is a legendary Samurai.

Ability: Bushido (passive)

Hayato was also nerfed in the OB35 update. Before the change, his Bushido ability, at its base level, could increase the armor penetration by 7.5% for each 10% decrease in the maximum HP, while the increment in the armor penetration was 10% at the maximum level.

However, to maintain balance in the gameplay, the developers decided to keep the boost in armor penetration to 4.5% and 7% at the minimum and maximum level respectively, for the same decrease in the maximum HP.

Note: This article solely reflects the author's opinions.

