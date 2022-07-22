5 best active Free Fire characters for rank push after OB35 update

Characters are one of the many aspects that affect the gameplay in Free Fire, and their importance cannot be understated. In essence, their abilities may completely alter the course of matches and aid users in obtaining Booyahs.

A wide range of unique characters are offered within the battle royale title, and the list has been expanding with each update. However, because of the wide variety accessible, individuals are generally perplexed about choosing one.

With the OB35 update released a few days back, many gamers have started searching for the best characters they may pick after the new version.

Note: The following list represents the writer's opinion, and players' choices may vary.

Five most potent characters with active abilities in Free Fire (OB35 update)

5) Wukong

Ability: Camouflage

Camouflage Description: Monkey King is Here!

Wukong's ability turns users into a bush for 10 seconds with a 10% reduced movement speed. This particular transformation will end if they attack a foe.

After each use, there is a 300-second cooldown, although killing an enemy will reset the cooldown.

Upon taking the character to the max level in Free Fire, the overall cooldown will come down to 200 seconds. Additionally, the duration of the transformation will be 15 seconds.

4) Skyler

Ability: Riptide Rhythm

Riptide Rhythm Description: Skyler is a CEO and superstar.

Skyler's Riptide Rhythm sends a sonic wave forward, damaging five gloo walls in a 50-meter radius. An 85-second cooldown takes place after the ability is used, and every gloo wall deployed leads to HP recovery by 4 points.

At the character's peak potential, the skill's range will increase to 100 seconds, and the cooldown time will reduce to 60 seconds. In the meantime, the HP recovery will rise to 9 points.

3) Dimitri

Ability: Healing Heartbeat

Healing Heartbeat Description: Dimitri is a world-renowned sound technology engineer.

Healing Heartbeat produces a 3.5m-diameter healing zone in Free Fire, inside which players and allies restore three health per second. When downed, they can self-recover to get up.

The particular zone runs for ten seconds, followed by a long 85-second cooldown time.

After Dimitri reaches the max level in the battle royale title, the duration of the zone is increased to 15 seconds, whereas the cooldown is lowered to 60 seconds.

2) Alok

Ability: Drop the Beat

Drop the Beat Description: Alok is a world-famous DJ, ready to drop a beat.

Alok remains one of the best choices in Free Fire, and his ability generates a 5m aura that enhances movement speed by 10% and restores 5 HP/s over 5 seconds. The two effects do not stack, and a 70-second cooldown is imposed after that.

When the famous character is at its highest level, the rise in the movement speed will be by 15%, the duration will be boosted to 15 seconds, and the cooldown will come down to 50 seconds.

1) K

Ability: Master of All

Master of All Description: K is a professor and jiu-jitsu expert.

K's Master of All increases Max EP by 50, and it further has two modes — Jiu-jitsu and Psychology. The former will increase the EP conversion rate by 500%, whereas Psychology restores 3 EP every 2.2 seconds, up to 150 EP.

Once K is boosted to his max level, only the Psychology mode will be affected, and gamers will be able to restore 3 EP every second, up to 250 EP. Another thing to note is that there is a 3-second cooldown duration to switch between the two modes.

Disclaimer: Free Fire is banned in India, and users from the country must not play the game on their devices. However, they may participate in Free Fire MAX since the government did not include it in the list of banned applications.

