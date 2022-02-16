5 most underrated Free Fire MAX guns in February 2022

After Free Fire's ban, Garena's Free Fire MAX is the only way players can access their in-game accounts. They can enjoy similar gameplay with slightly better graphics as both games are essentially the same. Therefore, one needs to adopt a similar playstyle in Free Fire MAX like the one they used in Free Fire.

One can focus on improving the movement skills and aiming while equipping a decent character ability. Apart from that, weapon choice should be top-notch, and players should not miss the chance to add firearms like Groza, AUG, AWM, and MP5 to their gun combos. However, players need to be lucky to find any great gun.

The most underrated Free Fire MAX guns to have in a match

As already mentioned, players require the luck factor to find an overpowered gun during a Free Fire MAX match. Hence, one can focus on equipping the weapons, which are unpopular choices but still provide great potential to the firepower.

Here are the top five underrated weapons in Free Fire MAX that users should try out:

1) FAMAS (AR)

FAMAS - AR (Image via Garena)

Attributes:

Damage - 54

Rate of Fire - 72

Range - 70

Reload Speed - 48

Magazine - 30

Accuracy - 47

Movement Speed - 74

Armor Penetration - 0

AR is arguably the most-used gun category in Free Fire MAX, and the reason is their versatility over different ranges and solid damage attributes. FAMAS is quite an exception among the overtly popular ARs of Free Fire MAX.

The unique Assault Rifle comes with a three-round burst (fire) mode, making it easier to kill opponents, provided players quickly tap the fire button. The smaller intervals between two shots make FAMAS a quick-fire weapon.

2) Thompson (SMG)

Thompson - SMG (Image via Garena)

Attributes:

Damage - 50

Rate of Fire - 78

Range - 29

Reload Speed - 48

Magazine - 42

Accuracy - 42

Movement Speed - 78

Armor Penetration - 0

After AR, SMG is quite popular and probably the second-most preferred weapon category. Most SMGs are threatening in closer and medium-range fights. However, guns like Thompson are often overlooked.

Players prefer MP5, MP40, and UMP due to their better range attributes. However, Thompson's excellent movement speed and astonishing rate of fire make it equally dangerous in short-range scuffles.

3) Woodpecker (Marksman Rifle)

Woodpecker - Marksman Rifle (Image via Garena)

Attributes:

Damage - 85

Rate of Fire - 38

Range - 63

Reload Speed - 48

Magazine - 12

Accuracy - 69

Movement Speed - 74

Armor Penetration - 77

Marksman Rifles are great companions for long-range fights, but many players overlook them unwittingly. Using a powerful MR like Woodpecker will enhance the chances of executing the enemies at farther distances.

Unlike Sniper Rifles, MRs provide better magazine capacity with decent reload speed and fire rate. Hence, if players are looking for a decent gun for a long-range battle, Woodpecker is not a bad option.

4) M60 (LMG)

M60 - LMG (Image via Garena)

Attributes:

Damage - 56

Rate of Fire - 56

Range - 65

Reload Speed - 48

Magazine - 60

Accuracy - 43

Movement Speed - 63

Armor Penetration - 0

Due to the popularity of SMGs and ARs, players tend to be overdependent on both categories. Although both weapon classes provide excellent options, players can also rely on Light Machine Guns during a match.

M60, with its mammoth magazine capacity, makes it easier for users to focus on gunning down enemies rather than reloading their firearms. The LMG is also relatively stable, considering the number of attachments it requires.

5) M1014 (Shotgun)

M1014 - Shotgun (Image via Garena)

Attributes:

Damage - 94

Rate of Fire - 39

Range - 10

Reload Speed - 20

Magazine - 6

Accuracy - 10

Movement Speed - 60

Armor Penetration - 0

M1014, alongside other shotguns, are not the first choice for many users. The reason behind ignoring the SGs is the skill-set they require. Therefore, players go for more accessible options like ARs and SMGs.

However, with ample practice on the training grounds, one can readily learn to handle the SGs better. Moreover, users can go specifically for M1014, which will allow them to get easy kills in one or two shots.

Note: This list is not in a particular order and reflects the writer's opinion.

Edited by Srijan Sen