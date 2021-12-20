5 underrated Free Fire pets that are fun to play with

There are numerous pets in Free Fire for players to choose from and use. Each has its own unique ability which comes into play in certain situations or suits a certain playstyle.

However, there are those that are rarely used by the community due to their abilities not being considered as part of the meta. Nevertheless, they are fun to use in matches and if used correctly can help players towards securing a Booyah.

Note: The ability level of all pets is at maximum.

5 less popular pets that every Free Fire player should use

1) Night Panther

Night Panther's Weight Training ability increases players' inventory space by 45. This allows them to carry more items during a match. Even though this may not sound very impressive, it has its uses in Free Fire.

When playing as a squad, having extra supplies is never a bad thing. Players using Night Panther can store medkits or ammunition for fellow teammates. This allows the entire team to play more aggressively without having to worry about supply reserves.

2) Shiba

Shiba's Mushroom Sense ability marks the location of mushrooms on the map every 120 seconds. Players can consume these to gain EP, which will be converted to HP during passive healing.

While passive healing is not all that powerful, having full EP comes in handy. Rather than wasting a medkit to heal minor damage, the EP can passively regenerate a player's HP.

3) Poring

Poring's Stitch and Patch ability increases helmet and armor durability (by one point) every second. Additionally, it also prevents a level three helmet and armor from being destroyed.

This is very useful for aggressive players as they no longer have to look for new armor during a match. After the damage is taken, Poring will simply repair the damage over time.

4) Dreki

Dreki's Dragon Glare ability in Free Fire allows the user to spot up to four opponents who are using medkits. It has an effective radius of 30 meters and lasts for five seconds.

Although this ability is situational, it can come in handy during combat. For instance, if an enemy manages to escape during a fight, Dreki will be able to locate them the moment they heal, enabling players to finish the job.

5) Dr. Beanie

Dr. Beanie's Dashy Duckwalk increases players' movement speed by 60% when they are crouching. This is the perfect pet for passive players or those who enjoy stealth gameplay in Free Fire.

Players can utilize this movement speed boost in numerous situations. For instance, when hiding behind cover, the speed boost will enable players to maneuver without much speed penalty.

Note: The list is in no particular order and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

