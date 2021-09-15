5 most useful active abilities in Free Fire (September 2021)

Garena Free Fire has two types of abilities: passive and active. The latter is the most overpowered one in the game that can change the course of matches. Hence, fans can consider active abilities as more useful.

However, each active ability is unique and assists in a specific situation. Therefore, gamers should choose an active ability character based on their usefulness in a Free Fire match.

Characters in Free Fire: Most useful options with active abilities right now

5) Skyler

Skyler: Riptide Rhythm (Image via Free Fire)

Based on the Vietnamese singer Sơn Tùng M-TP, Skyler is one of the most balanced characters in Free Fire. His ability, Riptide Rhythm, has a CD of 60 seconds at the first level, which decreases to 40 at the sixth level.

Players can activate Skyler's ability to launch a sonic wave in a 50m range. It can destroy five enemy gloo walls. Additionally, they recover specific HP that starts at four points when they drop a gloo wall grenade.

At his final level, the range of the sonic wave enhances to 100m, and HP gain starts at nine points.

4) Wukong

Wukong: Camouflage (Image via Free Fire)

Wukong is Free Fire's very own Monkey King who has an active ability named Camouflage. It can transform users into a bush for a max duration of 10 seconds. During the state of transformation, Wukong's ability to move also remains intact.

Blending into the surrounding is pretty helpful in matches, especially when players are trying to retreat. They can easily escape to a place of cover using this skill.

Camouflage has a CD of 300 seconds, which can be considered his only drawback and can be decreased to 200 at level six.

3) K

K: Master of All (Image via Free Fire)

K's Master of All assists in increasing players max EP by 50 and can be activated in two ways. Master of All's two modes have a mode switch CD of three seconds and work as the following:

Psychology mode: The character gains an EP at a rate of two every three seconds throughout the match.

The character gains an EP at a rate of two every three seconds throughout the match. Jiu-jitsu mode: Jiu-jitsu mode benefits allies as their EP to HP conversion rates get a 500% boost. Teammates need to be present within a 6m radius of Captain Booyah.

Hence, whether it's an defensive or attacking playstyle, Captain Booyah is equally beneficial.

2) Dimitri

Dimitri: Healing Heartbeat (Image via Free Fire)

Garena had a collab with the famous Belgian-Greek DJ duo DVLM before the OB29 update and introduced two new characters. Dimitri is one of those two characters with an active ability that helps in HP recovery.

His ability Healing Heartbeat can create a healing zone with a 3.5m (1.75m) radius. This zone assists players in recovering 3 HP every second. Apart from the HP recovery, the healing area allows a player to self-recover.

At the first level of Healing Heartbeat, the ability lasts for 10 seconds and has a cooldown of 85.

1) Alok

Alok: Drop the Beat (Image via Free Fire)

Alok holds a place among the most overpowered characters in Free Fire that have a fan-favorite status. Gamers gain an HP at a rate of five every second after activation of Drop the Beat.

Moreover, allies get a buff in their moving and sprinting speeds by 5% when they are present within the 5m-aura of Alok. His ability has a CD of 45 seconds at level one.

Drop the Beat lasts five seconds at the first level, which can be increased to 10 seconds.

Disclaimer: This list is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

Edited by Ravi Iyer