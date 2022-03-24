5 most useful features in Free Fire OB33 update

After a long wait, the Free Fire OB33 update went live yesterday, but players could finally experience the new version after a long server maintenance break. It brought in a series of gaming-changing alterations that will positively impact the experience.

A new character and a firearm have made their way into the update and several other features such as the Link System and Credit System. Here is a look at some of the best changes or features in the OB33 update.

Note: Free Fire is banned in India and gamers from the country should refrain from playing the game.

Most useful features in Free Fire OB33 update

5) Custom Room Enhancements

Custom Rooms now have additional customization choices, particularly for the damage and pace of the play zone in battle royale mode. Players may directly control the game's pace in custom mode, providing a more immersive experience.

Auto Revival is now accessible in BR mode, allowing users with sufficient FF Coins will be revived automatically. Another critical change in the case of Custom Rooms is that even Normal Room Cards now provide access to the CS Shop and item pricing features.

4) Weapon adjustment

Weapon balancing in Free Fire OB33 update (Image via Garena)

This Free Fire update has a long list of weapon adjustments primarily for better range differentiation. Garena has reduced the effective range for shotguns and SMGs, while they have improved the assault rifles' effective range.

The change becomes even more important as a clear distinction is available to players for the guns to use in a particular range. Gamers will likely utilize ARs while engaging in mid to long-range fights, while they may only use SMGs and shotguns for short-range combat.

3) Character balancing and rework

A124's new ability (Image via Garena)

The developers have adjusted the character's ability to contribute towards a more balanced experience while reworking a few others to bring them back into the game's meta. Garena has buffed four characters in the Free Fire OB33 update, while they have reworked three others.

Here is a short description of the changes:

Buffed

Caroline: Faster movement speed carrying shotguns.

Otho: Wider vision upon eliminating the opponents and increasing the duration.

Rafael: Faster bleeding speed when knocking down enemies.

Thiva: Help-up speed and HP recovery increase.

Reworked

A124: Disables enemy skills and interrupts their interaction countdowns.

Nikita: Reload speed is no longer affected by gun types. SMG causes more damage when in its last shots.

Steffie: Now blocks grenades and restores armor durability.

Players can read more about the individual character changes here.

2) Credit system

New credit system (Image via Garena)

The Credit System will be available starting at 11:00 a.m. (GMT +8) on 25 March. It is a positive step towards a more enjoyable gaming experience since gamers that engage in inappropriate behavior will be penalized.

Accounts that have been reported and proven to be involved in throwing games, being AFK, forcing quitting, and more will have their scores reduced.

A score below 90 suggests a ban from CS-Ranked that is lower than 80 indicates a ban from BR-Ranked. Gamers can regain points per game through their good behavior, and the developers will also reward them for a perfect score.

1) Link System

The Link System is the most highly anticipated and essential addition in the Free Fire OB33 release. Players can get all the available characters before this update through this new feature. They can link one at a time and complete the given task daily to earn Link Points.

Additionally, users may utilize gold to expedite this process. They may claim the character for free after collecting the required points.

The new system will even enable non-spending players to get free exclusive characters, helping provide a better experience.

Note: The most useful Free Fire OB33 update features reflect the writer's opinion.

