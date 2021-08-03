5 most useful Free Fire character abilities for rank push in August 2021

Free Fire is one of the most competitive games in the battle royale genre. The title offers HD-quality graphics and engaging in-game dynamics. Each season, thousands of players push their tier ranks to higher leagues like Heroic and Grandmaster.

These elite leagues give players lots of interesting rewards. Free Fire also offers its users various immersive characters with special abilities. These abilities play a significant role in climbing to higher tiers and improving one's stats.

This article discusses the five most useful character abilities for the rank push in August 2021 in Free Fire.

Highly recommended character abilities for rank pushing in Free Fire

1) DJ Alok

DJ Alok (Image via Free Fire)

DJ Alok's ability is one of the most useful for pushing rank in Free Fire. His ability is called Drop the Beat. This ability helps players to create a 5m aura that restores 5 HP for five seconds. The skill will help players to rush onto enemy players in open areas in final zones. Along with health restoration, DJ Alok's skill also increases teammates' movement speed by 10 percent.

2) Skyler

Image via Free Fire

Skyler is also a great choice for rank pushing to higher leagues in Free Fire. His ability is called Riptide Rhythm. It allows players to release a sonic wave that can damage up to five gloo walls within a distance of 50m. With each gloo wall deployed, players will gain four health points. The character's ability has a cooldown of 60 seconds.

3) Luqueta

Luqueta (Image via Free Fire)

Luqueta is also helpful when it comes to rank pushing in Free Fire. His ability is called Hat-Trick. This ability helps players regain 8 to 35 HP on each kill at its initial level. Upon upgrading the character to his maximum level, the player will gain 15 to 35 HP on each kill.

4) A124

Image via Free Fire

A124 is a robotic character in Free Fire. Her ability is called Thrill of Battle, which is helpful in various 1v2 and 1v3 battles. A124 is an active ability character and comes in very handy in numerous situations. This ability is useful for converting 25 EP (Energy Points) into HP quickly. It has a cooldown period of 90 seconds on its initial upgrade level.

5) Chrono

Chrono (Image via Free Fire)

The last character on the list is Chrono, who is inspired by renowned sports personality Cristiano Ronaldo. Chrono's ability is called Time-Turner. It helps users to create a force field that can prevent up to 600 damage. The player can shoot enemy players from inside the force field. The ability lasts for three seconds and has a cooldown time of 200 seconds for the level 1 upgrade.

