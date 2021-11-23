5 most useful Free Fire gun combos for 1v4 fights in ranked mode

Gun combinations in Free Fire play a vital role. Pairing the right weapons makes all the difference in combat. Often, players lose matches due to ineffective firearms or not having the right one for the task.

While it can get confusing choosing between numerous weapons, a few stand out from the crowd. Knowing how to pair these guns for specific playstyles will allow users to maximize their combat proficiency.

Try out these amazing weapon combos when attempting a 1v4 fight in Free Fire's ranked mode

5) AK + M1887

The AK assault rifle is in a class of its own. It offers good stats across the board in every category. However, gamers need to be able to control the recoil to use it properly.

In conjunction with the AK, the M1887 is the perfect close-range weapon. It has high armor penetration, and when combined with Hayato Yagami's Bushido, the gun becomes unstoppable.

4) UMP + Scar

UMP offers high armor penetration, reload speed, and movement speed. It's perfect for close-range fights or house combat. When paired with a Scar assault rifle, players can hunker down and shoot at opponents far away.

Although these are not the best weapons in Free Fire, they are solid for 1v4 fights. It will give users flexibility and mobility when engaging with the enemy.

3) AWM + M14

The AWM and M14 are high-damage dealing weapons. They both excel over long ranges, and in the hands of proficient players, an enemy squad won't know what hit them.

Mastering these weapons will take some time and effort. However, it'll be worth it in the end. Gamers can use Maro to improve combat efficiency and even customize their HUD to use the emote button as crosshairs.

2) SKS + Vector

SKS is a semi-automatic sniper that comes with a 4x scope. It's an excellent weapon for long-range combat and can be used at mid-range as well if needed. What makes this weapon stand out is its high armor penetration.

When paired with a Vector, users can deal with threats at any range. Despite the low damage, the high fire rate will make short work of opponents in Free Fire.

1) P90 + MGL140

The P90 has a magazine size of 50, making the weapon ideal for sustained combat in Free Fire. When rushing a house or forcing enemies into a corner, this gun is the best choice.

If used with the MGL140, opponents hiding behind gloo walls won't last for long. In the hands of a seasoned player, these firearms are a deadly combination.

Note: The list is in no particular order, and the article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Edited by Ravi Iyer