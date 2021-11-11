Top 7 Free Fire tips and tricks to escape 1v4 situations

Taking on multiple opponents in in Free Fire is one of the hardest things to do in the game. Despite the player's best efforts, at times things just don't work out.

Players are often cornered into a situation where they have to choose to either fight and die, or escape and survive. While most try to go out in a blaze of glory, the smarter thing to do is escape.

Become a professional escape artist in Free Fire by following these 7 tips

7) Exit houses using windows

When stuck in a house, use gloo walls to block the staircase, feint gunfire and exit through the window. By the time the enemy realizes what has happened it'll be too late for them to take action.

6) Down an opponent to drawn attention

To do this, simply knock down an opponent and break the line of sight. Usually teammates will come rushing to revive their friend. The enemy team will now be in one place and players can easily escape.

5) Use gloo walls to escape the area

When the enemy team is relentless, the only way to escape is by using gloo walls. Even though this may prove to be challenging, it is feasible. Players will have to perform a back run while deploying gloo walls to escape.

4) Use smoke to confuse and distract the enemy

Smoke is one of the best ways to escape from opponents. Using smoke grenades, players can create chaos and sow confusion among the enemy. Nevertheless, care should be taken while attempting this method, as opponents can use the smoke to their advantage as well.

3) Try to break the enemy's line of sight

What the enemy can't see, they can't hit. Keeping this in mind, an easy way to escape from opponents is by breaking their line of sight. Players can hide behind objects and sneak about to flee the scene.

2) Use grenades to scatter opponents

Grenades are not just good for causing damage in Free Fire. They also excel at scattering enemies and breaking formations. Players can use grenades to create distance between themselves and opponents, giving them time to escape.

1) Use surfboard to escape

Surfboards in Free Fire are an amazing mobility tool and can be used to easily escape from fights. The best part about this item is that it even works on flat surfaces.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer.

Edited by Siddharth Satish

LIVE POLL Q. What would you do during a difficult 1v4 situation? Fight until the end. Try to escape. 0 votes so far