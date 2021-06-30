50 best Free Fire name styles with capital letters and unique symbols

Free Fire players are fond of using in-game names that make them stand out from the crowd. These names are written in stylish fonts and have unique symbols to make them even more attractive.

Nickfinder.com (Image via Pinterest)

Since Android and iOS keyboards are not enough to customize nicknames due to a lack of symbols, players often choose name generator sites to create their names. In addition, players can go to websites like nickfinder.com, fortnite.freefire-name.com, etc., for name recommendations.

Top 50 Free Fire names with unique symbols

These are the fifty best Free Fire names that players can use:

1. ƊrⱥgoภFιřε🐉

2. ★Tęrrørïšt★

3. ᶜ͢ᴿ͢ᴬ͢ᶻ͢ᵞ

4. ᏢⱤᏆƝᏣᎬ

5. NØt ØRiGiNªL

6. ༒☬ÉXTÍNÇTÎÔÑ☬༒

7. ◤Mª§T€R◥

8. $Ḽ@¥℥℟ཌ꧂

9. ₣ℓα₥є

10. ༒☬Wªlkęr☬༒

11. §©ơ®pǐƍƞϡ ★

12. 『ᴰᵃʳᵏ』ĞhÒ§Ţ

13. ☆°BØÔGÊYMÂN°☆

14. 𝕊𝕥ã𝕣łí𝕘𝕙𝕥

15. ༒☬Dîámøñd☬༒

16. Ďáňğè℟᭄ẞøss⁰⁰⁷

17. やhântøm〆

18. ëpï๛

19. Brøkëñ

20. ꜱᴘɪᴅëʀ

21. Bø§§

22. 么Ç乇

23. Çrï₥§ðñ

24. ঔৣ☬✞VÎČŤÔŘ✞☬ঔৣ

25. ꧁༒₭ÏḼḼ℥℟ཌ꧂

26. ༺ŢHÊ ĐÔŇÃȚØR༻

27. Đ£ÃĎ☠️PÔÔŁ

28. ꧁ShÅdòW☜

29. Amò ❤️✨

30. PØ₰ęiƊòŋ⨳⚡ᴳᵒᵈ

31. HøűnĐş✰

32. Phaňţøm

33. Mαєsтeя꧂

34. ィø✗ⅈင

35. Råιηßøw

36. ꧁ÐĚӍ҉Ǿ₦

37. ♤QÙÊĚÑ♤

38. ØÑĚ MĂÑ ÂŘMÝ

39. ༺Đłα฿ŁØ༻

40. ϻỖỖŇĹĮĞĤŤ

41. 『ĤΞ℞Ø』

42. ĤªppÝツ

43. ✯ֆΐŋğ£r࿐

44. §@v@ğë

45. Fîğhťéř☆

46. ŘőýåĻ

47. JŲšȚïșě☬

48. Vőįćèĺèśś

49. ⚔🗡Wĕåpőñ Mąšțëř🗡⚔

50. ÐɑʀҟƑîʀɛ

Players can set their in-game moniker when they sign in to Free Fire for the very first time. They have the option of changing the name if they are unsatisfied with it. Gamers can follow the steps given below if they want to change their name in Free Fire:

Players must go to Free Fire and click their profile banner. They should click on the name change button located below their username. Gamers must paste the new name in the dialogue box that appears. Users need to make proper payments.

Edited by Shaheen Banu