50 best Garena Free Fire names in English for 2022

There is a trend in the Free Fire community to have fancy names with different fonts and symbols. This is mainly because some people consider it a way to both distinguish themselves and stand out from other players.

For the same reason, a large number of users search the internet for fancy-looking names. The following list offers 50 of the best names they can use.

Free Fire: 50 best names for 2022

1) Ꮆ尺丨爪

2) šhαd⊕ω

3) ꌗꍏꀤꈤ꓄

4) ΔŞŦŘΔŁ

5) ×ცՆ૦૦ძ×

6) SCДЯΞD

7) ▀▄ᗷᗴᗩᔕ丅▀▄

8) Ｈａｍｍｅｒ

9) •༺ᴀᴄᴇ༻•

10) P̷e̷a̷c̷e̷

11) M̲a̲g̲i̲c̲

12) ⊹ƤӇƛƝƬƠM⊹

13) Ⓝⓔⓡⓞ!

14) <ᗪᗝᗯᑎ>

15) Μ€ŇΔĆ€

16) ꁝꏂ꒒ꉣ꒒ꏂꇙꇙ

17) А$нё$

18) ƁƦƠƘ3Ɲ

19) ☆ＢｏｗＤｏｗｎ☆

20) Ɋᑌᗴᔕ丅

21) 〜Drago〜

22) ░L░o░W░

23) B̊ůr̊n̊

24) «[Violent]»

25) ╚»I★V★Y«╝

26) 匚卂ㄥ爪

27) ᐯ丨匚ㄒㄖ尺 ☜

28) •♡Dream♡•

29) ╰☆KNIFE ☆╮

30) † Ｋｉｌｌｅｒ†

31) ༒P͛a͛i͛n͛༒

32) Tёяяѳя

33) ﾚ⊕ηεﾚψ

34) ƤΔŇƗĆ

35) drεαd

36) SPФФҜ

37) C̷r̷e̷e̷p̷y̷

38) 乇爪卩ㄒㄚ

39) ßﾚαςκ

40) ▀▄ɢʟᴏᴏᴍʏ▀▄

41) ŞΜƗŁ€

42) ЩICҜΞD

43) V͙i͙l͙e͙

44) ░F░L░A░M░E░

45) ꑛꆂ꒓꒓ꆂ꒓

46) ᗩᑎǤᗴᖇ

47) Ｂｌａｄ３

48) ★ДЖIS★

49) 丨匚ㄖ几丨匚

50) uﾚ†ïmα†ε

Steps to change nickname in Free Fire

Users either need to possess a name change card or spend 390 diamonds to change their name in the game. Here are the steps that they can follow to accomplish the same:

Step 1: Users first have to access their own profile section in Free Fire and select this icon:

Next, tap here (Image via Free Fire)

Step 2: The "Player Info" box will show up on their screens. Next, individuals need to tap on the name change icon beside their existing nickname.

Step 3: A pop-up will appear, asking them to enter their new name in the text field. Finally, individuals can paste any of the names mentioned above.

Gamers can then paste the name (Image via Free Fire)

Step 4: Gamers can use a name change card or shell out the required number of diamonds to complete the process.

Also Read Article Continues below

After following these steps, the players’ nicknames will be changed in Free Fire.

Edited by Sabine Algur