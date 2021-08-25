50 best stylish Free Fire names with unique symbols from Nickfinder in August 2021

Unique Free Fire monikers are very popular, as players try to grab the attention of their fellow gamers using a cool nickname. A player’s nickname can be set when the player logs in to Free Fire for the very first time. However, they can change it later if they are unsatisfied with it. Users will have to pay 390 diamonds (in-game money) to change their nickname.

To generate a unique nickname, players often head over to name generator websites. Nickfinder is one of them. Nickfinder has a wide variety of fancy names. Players can pick from the list of names provided or they can customize a pre-determined name. To customize a pre-determined name, users need to go to the "Cool text generator" or "Nickname to symbols" category.

Nickfinder offers numerous symbols to choose from. Players can head over to the "Grouped by symbol" category to find the names distributed with respect to a particular symbol. After choosing the moniker, players need to tap on it to copy and then head over to Free Fire to paste it in the designated area.

Fancy Free Fire names from Nickfinder

Players can find cool Free Fire monikers from Nickfinder (Image via Nickfinder)

1. HuNg®¥ K¡LL€r

2. 《☆╰‿╯(angel)¤》

3. ★◤⪨٭ڃٿٿڀڀڀٿٿٿ§©ơ®pǐƍƞϡ ★

4. BlªçkWørlđ

5. 今­­ ＷᎪᎡᎡᏆOᎡ - ㉺

6. •?((¯°·._.•𝐇𝕪ⒹяΔ -=😈 –

7. 巛₦ł₦ℑ₳±◥

8. ꧁༺PRO♪GAMING¹²³⁴༻꧂

9. [ExS] ★εφµαℓเƶε૨★

10. *•.¸♡♛Ƀɍøꝁɇn ĦɇȺɍŧ💔♛❣

11. ᴳᵒᵈ×ºやaղditº×

12. ÊVÎŁツĐÊÁĐŠHØȚ

13. 坔ŴÃŘŇĮŇĞ™ 坔

14. ༄ᶦᶰᵈ᭄۝Å℟ḾϒᏰÖẎ࿐

15. ꧁༒PRÍÑÇÉ༒꧂

16. vÉnom ツ Reaper

17. ꧁☬⋆BËåşȚ⋆☬꧂

18. ◥꧁ད₭ÍḼḼɆ℟༒GÏ℟Ḽཌ꧂◤

19. ꧁༒ÅŞÄŠŞÏŅŞBŁĂČĶ༒꧂

20. ꧁•°QŪÈĘÑ°•꧂

21. DÀRK戈SÓÛL

22. ➢ŦﺂℜۼJŰŇÎÕŘ➫Ŧﺂℜۼ

23. Marshmallow×፝֟͜×

24. ❖Mʀ᭄Ƚ︎ÙçҜყᴮᵒˢˢ

25. LÛÇÎFËR

26. RØÝAŁ々LEGEND

27. ꧁★Cᴿᴬᶻᵞßoy★꧂

28. ッ•Sáđ °ɢɪʀʟ•ッ

29. ꧁༒☬✞😈VîLLãñ😈✞☬༒ ꧂

30. GãñgMástêr

31. •Shådøws•

32. Çhøcølàtè

33. ιи¢яє∂ιвℓє

34. °꧁ᖫ«®Ð€MØN¥Ø®»꧂ﾂ°

35. ▄︻デ©O®O₦₳ ═━一

36. .°Dark°.Ghost°,.¬

37. $N1₽E®

38. ★°ᴄ͢͢͢ʀɪᴍɪɴᴀʟ★࿐

39. ☞༒´༎ຶMR. ۝ VANSH༎ຶ༒☜

40. Str€€t ¶oy

41. ꧁ ×•{ÀÇÉ}•×꧂

42. 彡๛G•Â•₦•G•$•Ť•Â•Ř๛彡

43. 亗R͜͡Ø¥ÄŁ亗ŞKËLÈTØN

44. ꧁༒☬☠Èrròr☠︎☬༒꧂

45. ღPŘĮŇÇÊŞŠღ

46. ᗫÌ₳βŁØ

47. Ð•Ē•M•Ø•Ŋ

48. ꧁☆☬RÁGÑÄRÔK☬☆꧂

49. ÇØČÖ

50. VıÞər

Also read: Thiva vs Wukong: Which Free Fire character is better for Clash Squad mode?

Gaming Aura reveals Free Fire Max pre-registration release date. Check here!

Edited by Nikhil Vinod