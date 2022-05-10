50 cool Free Fire guild names like popular guilds in May 2022

Guilds are a unique characteristic of Garena Free Fire, as they make the game more interesting. One can interact with a vast variety of different players while also receiving free items as part of the daily login and guild tournaments.

Using stylish and unique names similar to that of other popular guilds is a prevalent practice amongst the game’s community. Many guild leaders remain on the hunt for the best names to incorporate into their guilds.

Note: The list represents the writer’s opinion, and the user’s choice may vary.

Free Fire guild names: 50 best names like popular guilds (May 2022)

Here is a list of 50 best guild names players can use:

1) FATAL乂Sᴛʀɪᴋᴇ

2) ༆Ƭhε࿐ᴳᵒᵈ

3) ꧁༒☬ß0SS☬༒꧂

4) DEADLY™ᏦᏆᏞᏞ

5) вʀօтнɛʀнѳѳɖ彡

6) 么ＣＲＩＭＩＮＡＬ 么

7) Last⭐Hope

8) x D I N O x

9) ❖ⓞᴍᴇɢᴀ❖

10) ᵀᵉᵃᵐ★K1NGS★

11) ۝ꜰɪɢʜᴛᴇʀ۝

12) ᏞᎬᎶᎬƝᎠ〲FF

13) ™◥▓░ᎻƳᏢᎬᏒ░▓◤

14) ᏩᏂᎧᏕϮ乂RIDER

15) 亗ƬᎾχᏆC【GUYS】

16) ♠️THE AC3S♠️

17) ＤＥＡＴＨ࿇ＳＱＵＡＤ

18) 丂匚ㄖ尺卩丨ㄖ几丂

19) ༒.Sραƈҽ.༒

20) ×ᏦᏁᎥᎶᏂᏖᏕ×

21) ★P0ISON★

22) ◥꓄ꋪꀤꁅꁅꍟꋪ◤

23) 乡ƊЄƛƬӇ乡

24) Mҽɾƈყ!!

25) -ᕼƳᑭᑎᗝ丅Ꭵᑕ-

26) Bₑₐstsナ

27) KᎥᒪᒪᗴᖇᔕ

28) 彡ŞΔVΔǤ€彡

29) 么 βŁØØĐ 么

30) ¢яσσкє∂★

31) ╰•Vɛ1ŋʂ •╯

32) ~Blade~

33) šα∀ï⊕rš

34) FФЯΓЯΞSS

35) Ѳѫёgа

36) No нØЛØ尺

37) ★ᴄʏʀᴜꜱ★

38) •ƗŇŞΔŇ€•

39) 乡DØØM乡

40 `ŴØĹVĔŚ`

41) ▀▄MΔGIC▀▄

42) ༒ßαrßαrïαη༒

43) ᗯᗝᑎᗪᗴᖇ

44) 丅ᕼᗴ ᗷᗴᔕ丅

45) ᎡᴏʏᴀᏞ ☯ FIRE

46) 亗 CHAOS 亗

47) ᴅʀᴇᴀᴍ★SQUAD࿐

48) ᴛᴇᴀᴍ么ᴄʀᴀᴢʏ

49) ꧁༒Rebels࿐꧂

50) KING C0BRAS

Gamers can additionally alter the list of names as per their preferences.

Steps to change the name of a guild

Here are the simple steps individuals can follow to change the name of their guilds:

Step 1: Open Free Fire and head over to the ‘Guild’ section by clicking on the icon present on the right side.

Step 2: Tap on the ‘Edit’ icon as shown here:

Users will have to click on this icon (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Tap on the icon beside the existing name. A dialog box will appear where they can enter their chosen name.

It is important to note that 500 diamonds have to be spent to change the guild’s name in Free Fire. Only those who have the role of leader, elder, and officer can change it.

Creating stylish guild names

If users want to create stylish names of their choice, they can follow these steps:

Step 1: First, visit any stylish name generation website present on the internet.

Step 2: Next, enter the required name into the text field.

Outputs will soon appear on the screen, and gamers can select the required one. Later, the same can be used while changing the guild’s name.

Disclaimer: As a result of the government-imposed ban, players from India should not download or play Free Fire on their devices. However, they may play Free Fire MAX, which is not suspended in the country.

