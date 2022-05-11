50 cool Free Fire nicknames with stylish symbols, invisible characters, and more

Stylish names in Free Fire is something most of the community keeps an eye on. Usually, players include them in the game to differentiate themselves from other players and appear unique.

In order to do so, they incorporate stylish symbols and other tricks like invisible characters and more. However, newer players will not know about such names, leading them to instead look for already-made names on the internet.

If you are one such user, the following list can help you choose your next name in Free Fire.

List of 50 cool nicknames to use in Free Fire

Here’s a compilation of 50 different names that users can utilize:

Stylish names

1) ★Ѫѳп$тёя★

2) ИIGHΓジ

3) .[ĐØØM̶].

4) ×ßãđßóÿ×

5) ꧁šhαd⊕ω꧂

6) <ʙʟᴀᴄᴋᴊᴀᴄᴋ>

7) 乡ᗪᗩᖇᛕᑎᗴᔕᔕ乡

8) ƁƦØƘᗴƝ

9) ᏒᏋᏉᏋᏒᏕᏋジ

10) ★А$н★

11) Ɋᑌ3ᔕ丅

12) ╰☆ICE☆╮

13) •♡Poison♡•

14) SPФФҜY

15) ▀▄.C0LD.▀▄

16) ░D░3░Д░丅░H░

17) <-яɨ๏ţ->

18) Ｂｌａｄ３

19) Ｎム丂ㄒㄚ

20) ꧁B̊ůr̊n̊꧂

21) ▀ǟʋǟʟǟռƈɦɛ▀

22) ツмαχ࿐

23)『THE GOD』

24) *C0Bɾα*

25) ░MΔŇƗĆ░

26) .Ｋｉｌｌｅｒ.

27)╰☆EternAL☆╮

28) •♡丅ᕼᖇᎥᒪᒪ♡•

29) -H0ɾɾ0ɾ-

30) ★ꜱᴜʀᴠ1ᴠᴀʟ★

Invisible characters

Players have to copy and paste these braille patterns to get an invisible name:

31) ⣟ㅤ⢰⣔

32) ⣴ㅤ⢽ ⢽

33) ⢽ㅤ⢷ ⢮

34) ⣀ㅤ⣈⣈

35) ⣔ㅤ⣴⣟

36) ⣛ ㅤ⣊

37) ⣟ ⢰ㅤ⢷

38) ⣊ㅤ⢠⡀

39) ⡿ㅤ⢂⢂

40) ⣴ㅤ⣔⣟

41) ⣟ㅤ⣈⣀

42) ⢕ㅤ⣒⣒

43) ⢷ ⢮ㅤ⣒

44) ⢂ㅤ⡿⣴

45) ⣔⣊ㅤ⣟⣟

46) ⣟ㅤ⢕⡿

47) ⣛ㅤ⣀⡀

48) ⢠ㅤ⣴⢂

49) ⢮ㅤ⢮⢷

50) ⣴ㅤ⣟⣔

Note: This trick worked as of the time of writing, but may or may not work in the future if it gets patched by Garena.

How to change nicknames in Free Fire

These are the steps that players can follow to change their nicknames within the game:

Step 1: Open Free Fire and tap on the top-left corner to visit the in-game profile section.

After clicking on this icon, a dialog box will open up on their screens (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Press on the "Edit" icon next to the existing name. The ‘Change Nickname’ dialog box will show up.

The name can finally be entered by players into the text field (Image via Garena)

Step 3: The required name from the list above can finally be entered into the text field.

Gamers must note that they will need to either spend 390 diamonds or a name change card to changing their name.

Note: The game is banned in India, and users from the country must not download or play it on their devices.

Edited by Saman