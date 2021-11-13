50 new Free Fire nicknames with stylish and creative fonts and symbols

Free Fire gamers have an unquenchable thirst for having funky nicknames that will make them stand out in the crowd. These names are pretty innovative and sometimes even funny.

One of the best name generator websites (Image via Nickfinder)

However, due to the lack of innovative fonts and symbols in Apple and Android devices, people often head to name generator sites like nickfinder.com, gamingnicknames.com, fornite.freefire-name.com, https://battlegroundsmobileguru.com/bgmi-name-generator/, etc.

They can either enter their names and get innovative results or choose a moniker they like best from the long list available.

Free Fire nicknames that help users stand out

1. ◥ΑĢoŅẎ◤

2. ĐУ₦₳₥i₵

3. 卄สωҜ༒Ɛψє

4. Ƨղ☢wbuղղץ

5. ✯rb⇝DƐSƬŘ☯YƐŘ⇝☯

6. ★彡☆ҠĪĿĿƐŔ☆〗

7. ☆ĿOѴƐ❤FF☆

8. ŤƐ尺尺Ø尺

9. ꧁ǤǾĐ₣₳₸Ħ€℟꧂

10. ẴṈǤᏋḼ

11. ۞⎛⎝๖ۣۣۜDȄḾǾŇ⎠⎞۞

12. >ǤĦǾ$Ⱦ

13. ☬ƔȋȻŤǾŕ☬

14. קħǾ६ℵĭẌ

15. ™↔❶←ΞƦƦǾƦ→❶↔™

16. 𝕄Ɽ☠Ꭾ尺Ǿ

17. 〤ӇЄƛƊ . ӇƲƝƬЄƦ〤

18. ᴷᴰ᭄メƓƲƝSツ

19. ᵒᶯᵉ ŜḨǾŤ

20. V£ЍǾΜツ

21. ĐÍΔмǾηĐ

22. ȻĦ⚝Ø$

23. Ƭσ✖ᎥȻ

24. ꧁༒☬MʀPɘʀʆɘct☬☆꧂

25. мɩʛʜ†ƴ

26. Ărìëș:/

27. •|ᴅᴀʀᴋșìďè|•

28. 乙乇Ʋ丂

29. Fʋʀy么

30. мʌʆɩʌ

31. 𒆜ᴮˡᵃᶜᵏᴴᵉᵃʳᵗ𒆜

32. ༺DᵃʳᵏAⁿᵍᵉˡ༺

33. 多ⱢΛĐЄ

34. ʆɛɑɗɛʀ

35. 够uหหყ🐰

36. ☞ֆɨʟɛռȶ☆ɮօʏ☜

37. ༒𝖕𝖘𝖞𝖈𝖍𝖔༒

38. ɮʟǟƈӄ_ӄռɨɢɦȶ

39. V𝖎𝖕𝖊𝖗☠️

40. вιαcк々ᏟᎾᏴᎡᎪ彡

41. JΘ₭Ɇℝ

42. ₵ⱤɎ₴₮₳Ⱡ

43. នᖰ♬ƦƬ♬⩎

44. ╬Ṧᴄᴏᴙᴘɪᴏɴ╬

45. ༺✞ᴅAᴙKsɪᴅe✞༻

46. ツĢắḾ£ℝ♕

47. ₦ḽ₲Ħ₮ḾA℟Ế

48. 🔥FĹΛḾĖ🔥

49. ₵røɳø

50. ÐŔαċåŖyș

How to change nickname in Free Fire?

Players will have to pay diamonds to change their nickname successfully (Image via Free Fire)

Users have the option to change their name the very first time they log in to Free Fire. They also have the option to change it later using diamonds if they are unsatisfied with it. Mobile gamers can follow these steps if they want to change their in-game moniker:

Players will have to open Free Fire and tap on the profile banner (located at the top-left corner of the screen).

Once their profile opens up, they need to click on the yellow name change option.

When the dialog box appears, users must paste the nickname of their choice.

After setting the name, they will be prompted to pay diamonds (in-game currency.

Once the proper payments are made, the name will change.

Edited by Ravi Iyer