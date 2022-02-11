6 best pets to pair with passive characters in Free Fire

Characters in Free Fire have a wide range of abilities classified as either active or passive. The former must be activated manually while on the battlefield, whereas the latter are constantly active. In the same way, pets in the game have specific skills that gamers may employ to increase their overall performance.

Consequently, many individuals look for the best pet choices to combine with passive characters they own in Free Fire.

Note: The list below represents the writer's opinion, and the choice of pet varies from user to user.

Best pets to pick with passive characters in Free Fire

6) Agent Hop

Skill: Bouncing Bonus

Agent Hop's skill is a good choice for the Battle Royale mode, and it grants players 30 EP whenever the Safe Zone shrinks during a match.

The amount rises to 50 EP when the pet is at its highest level in Free Fire.

5) Beaston

Skill: Helping Hand

Beaston's ability increases the throwing distance of grenades, gloo walls, flashbangs, and smoke grenades by 10%.

Upon reaching the peak level in Free Fire, the rise in the throwing distance becomes 30%, enabling players to use those items more effectively.

4) Detective Panda

Skill: Panda's Blessings

Detective Panda is particularly great for those users who like to play aggressively. The skill Panda's Blessings gives four health points whenever players notch a kill, and ten health is regained at the maximum level.

Users can combine this with passive characters like Jota.

3) Dreki

Skill: Dragon Glare

With Dreki equipped, users can spot one opponent using a medkit within a 10m range for a duration of three seconds. This can help them plan their next move.

When on the highest level, they will be able to locate a total of three enemies within 30 meters for five seconds.

2) Falco

Skill: Skyline Spree

Falco's ability leads to a 15% increase in gliding speed upon skydive. It further enhances diving speed after the parachute opens by 25%. These two effects surge to 45% and 50%, respectively, at the highest level. Furthermore, this skill applies to the entire team.

1) Mr. Waggor

Skill: Smooth Gloo

The Smooth Gloo ability allows the pet to create a gloo wall every 120 seconds when the player does not have one. This utility item can provide cover in dire situations.

Mr. Waggor will generate one gloo wall every 100 seconds at the highest level if the individual has fewer than two gloo walls.

