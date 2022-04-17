6 most useful Free Fire female characters in 2022

Characters are intricately connected to the essence of Free Fire's gameplay. Having the correct characters and building a better combination is vital to the degree that it may assist players in turning a scenario in their favor.

The battle royale title already has more than 40 characters, and the number seems to be increasing all of the time as new ones are added with each update to provide players with a diverse experience. This list has many female characters with solid and compelling abilities. Here is a list of the best options.

Note: Free Fire is banned in India, and gamers from the country should not play this battle royale title. They may play Free Fire MAX, which is not among the banned games.

Top 6 female Free Fire characters include Moco, Dasha, and more

6) Moco

Moco (Image via Garena)

Moco's Hacker's Eye ability tags enemies, who have been shot, for two seconds. All this information is shared with the teammates as well. If gamers get the Awakened version, this marking will last for an additional two seconds while players move ahead.

The character on its own may not have the most influential ability. However, it can be put into any Free Fire character combination to get an edge in any game mode.

5) Clu

Clu (Image via Garena)

'Tracing Steps' locates foes within a 50m range but is only limited to users who are not in a prone or squat posture. At the first level, the ability lasts for 5 seconds and has a cooldown of 75 seconds.

Clu can assist the team in gathering information, which is critical for decision making. It is incredibly advantageous to have her on the team, particularly in the last few circles within a Free Fire match.

4) Dasha

Dasha (Image via Garena)

'Partying On' lowers the damage caused by falls and the time required to recover from these by 30% and 60%, respectively. The recoil buildup rate is lowered by 6%, and the maximum recoil is reduced by 6%.

This ability is a complete package in and of itself and is quite beneficial for rookie players as it reduces recoil by quite a bit. Additionally, it is more advantageous when used in conjunction with other characters than when used alone.

3) Steffie

Steffie (Image via Garena)

'Painted Refuge' generates a 4-meter-square area that protects players from all throwables. Additionally, the character restores 10% of armor durability every second and reduces ammunition damage sustained from foes by 10%.

The character was reworked in the Free Fire OB33 update and it renders teammates immune to grenades inside the region, which is beneficial for a support player. Gamers may use it even further in the Clash Squad mode.

2) Xayne

Xayne (Image via Garena)

Xayne comes equipped with Xtreme Encounter, which momentarily offers 80 HP, and at the same time, will offer 80% increased damage to gloo walls and shields. It lasts for 15 seconds and comes with a cooldown of 150 seconds.

It forms an excellent option for aggressive gameplay due to additional HP aided and increased damage. Players can destroy opponents' cover, leaving them in the open.

1) A124

A124 (Image via Garena)

The Thrill of Battle is one of Free Fire's most potent active abilities. It produces an eight-meter electromagnetic pulse that disables opponents' skill activation and interrupts their activation cooldown. The ability will last 20 seconds, and players must wait 100 seconds before activating it again.

Due to the sheer length of this ability, it has the potential to do a great deal of damage by preventing opponents from using their ability, resulting in complete chaos, especially at close range.

Note: This article reflects the writer's opinion and is in no particular. Moreover, these abilities are mentioned at their lowest levels and were recorded as of the OB33 version.

