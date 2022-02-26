7 best characters in Garena Free Fire MAX

With so many characters to choose from in Free Fire MAX, finding the right one can be difficult. Depending on the playstyle and game mode, certain characters outperform others.

However, a few have abilities that can be used in all situations. These characters offer a flexible playstyle and a lot of utility in combat. Once mastered, players will be able to dominate any match with ease.

These are some of the best characters in Garena Free Fire MAX

7) Clu

Clu's ability, "Tracing Steps," allows the user to reveal the enemy's location on the mini-map. With a maximum range of 70 meters and the information shared among teammates, it's one of the most tactically useful abilities in-game.

6) Maro

Maro's ability, "Falcon Fervor," enables the user to deal bonus damage to faraway targets. This makes him an excellent character for long-range combat and sniping. However, players will gain no damage bonus at close-range due to the ability only being efficient at long-range.

5) Dimitri

Dimitri's ability, "Healing Heartbeat," is a powerful support skill in-game. It is best suited to be used during squad matches to heal and revive allies. With a low cool-down time of 60 seconds, it can be used frequently in combat.

4) Moco

Moco's ability in Free Fire MAX is called "Hacker's Eye." When a target is shot, they are marked, and the information is shared with the team. While the mark duration is only five seconds, players can indefinitely use it to keep track of their opponents in battle.

3) Skyler

Skyler is one of the most powerful characters in Free Fire MAX. His ability, "Riptide Rhythm," can destroy gloo walls. This makes him well-suited for the role of an aggressive pusher in-game. Additionally, players can be self-reliant in-game due to his secondary healing ability.

2) Jota

Jota has one of the most unique abilities in-game. It is called "Sustained Raids" and allows the user to heal in combat. HP is restored by shooting at opponents and downing them in battle. This can be done indefinitely until the HP bar is at full.

1) DJ Alok

When talking about the best characters in Free Fire MAX, DJ Alok stands tall above them all. His ability "Drop The Beat" can heal players and increase their movement speed for a short duration. This allows him to support the entire squad in combat situations.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions. The abilities mentioned are at their maximum level.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha