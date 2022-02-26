Aditech’s Free Fire MAX ID, stats, discord, real name, and monthly income in February 2022

Atharvaditya Singh, who is otherwise known by the name of Aditech, is an Indian YouTuber who posts videos on Garena Free Fire. His popularity has grown tremendously over the last several years, and he now has an extensive fan following.

His subscriber and view counts have climbed by millions, reaching 5.89 million and 560.97 million, respectively, as of this writing. Additionally, he has a vlog channel with approximately 500 thousand subscribers.

Aditech’s Free Fire MAX ID, real name, and more

Aditech’s Free Fire MAX ID is 779084851. As mentioned above, his real name is Atharvaditya Singh.

Lifetime stats

Lifetime stats (Image via Garena)

Aditech has appeared in 5412 squad games, winning 2253 for a win rate of 41.62%. He has racked up 14176 kills, upholding a 4.49-K/D ratio.

Coming to the duo mode, he has participated in 2238 matches and has outclassed his enemies in 217, which comes down to a win percentage of 9.69%. With 4361 kills, the player has maintained a K/D ratio of 2.16.

The YouTuber has also competed in 2057 solo games and has come out on top on 213 occasions, resulting in a win ratio of 10.35%. In the process, he has 3840 frags for a K/D ratio of 2.08.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats (Image via Garena)

Aditech has featured in a single duo match in the ongoing season and has accumulated eight kills.

Apart from this, he has not played any games in solo or squad modes.

CS Career

CS Career (Image via Garena)

Aditech has played 3161 squad matches in Clash Squad and has 1424 wins, possessing a win percentage of 45.05%. He has 18589 kills at a KDA of 1.69.

Monthly income and discord

Monthly income and more details of Aditech's YouTube channel (Image via Social Blade)

According to Social Blade, Aditech’s monthly income lies between $8.8K and $141.1K.

To join his discord server, readers can utilize this link.

YouTube channel

Aditech has had a strong development in recent years, considering the fact that his subscriber count was only 31 thousand two years back (February 2020). He has regularly released content relevant to the game, with his most popular video garnering more than 28 million views.

Within the previous 30 days, he has gained 320 thousand subscribers and 35.272 million views, as per Social Blade.

