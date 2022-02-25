Bindass Laila's Free Fire MAX ID, stats, rank and monthly income details in February 2022

Masha Rathore, prominently known as Bindass Laila, is a popular name in the Indian Free Fire community with her YouTube channel, Gaming with Laila, achieving great success in the last few years.

She is almost at the 2 million YouTube subscriber milestone, with the count currently standing at 1.99 million. Apart from that, she also runs a few other YouTube channels, where she streams the popular multiplayer title among other things.

What is Bindass Laila’s Free Fire MAX ID, rank and stats?

Bindass Laila’s Free Fire MAX ID is 1147750136, and she has put in some real effort to reach Platinum 2 in BR-Ranked and Diamond 1 in CS-Ranked. Her stats as of 25 February 2022 are as follows:

Lifetime stats

Lifetime stats (Image via Garena)

Bindass Laila has played 12243 squad matches over the years, while her win count stands at 3181, resulting in a win percentage of 25.98%. She has amassed 22563 kills for a kill-to-death ratio of 2.49.

In duos mode, she has played 1431 games and walked away with 239 wins, resulting in a win percentage of 16.70%. With 2117 kills, the YouTuber has bagged a K/D ratio of 1.78.

Bindass Laila has made only 509 appearances in solo matches and has stood victorious in 21 of them, equating to a win percentage of 4.12%. The internet celebrity has a kill-to-death ratio of 1.03 in this mode, with 501 kills to her credit.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats (Image via Garena)

Mansha has participated in 14 ranked squad games in the BR-Ranked Season 26, recording only one Booyah, which puts her win rate at 7.14%. The YouTuber has 28 eliminations at a kill-to-death ratio of 2.15.

Note: Bindass Laila’s Free Fire MAX stats are subject to change.

Monthly income

Monthly income and more stats of her channel (Image via Social Blade)

As per Social Blade, Mansha Rathore is estimated to generate a monthly revenue of $3.2K to $51.4K via her Gaming with Laila YouTube channel. The approximated annualized figure for the present viewership level is in the range of $38.6K - $616.9K.

YouTube channel

Mansha started with Free Fire related content on her channel in December 2019 and saw her big break in October 2020, where she gained more than 100k subscribers that month alone, with the count only increasing ever since.

Speaking of her current stats, she has 700+ videos on the channel, accumulating 214 million views over the years.

