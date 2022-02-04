5 best Free Fire pets for healing and support (February 2022)

Free Fire's roster of pets has grown significantly over the years. With so many of them to choose from, knowing which ones are the best can get confusing. Some offer offensive abilities, while others have defensive ones.

However, there are pets in general that help irrespective of the playstyle. They offer healing and support benefits that can be utilized by any player in any situation.

Well-suited pets who can play a healing and support role in Free Fire

5) Spirit Fox

Spirit Fox's ability, Well Fed, improves the user's healing in-game. Upon using a medkit, 10 HP extra is restored at no additional cost. This applies to all medkits used throughout the match.

This ability is very useful for healing as it provides the user with more HP per medkit. This reduces the total number of medkits required to reach full health during a match.

4) Robo

Robo's ability, Wall Enforcement, provides the user with extra defense in Free Fire. Each gloo wall placed comes fitted with a shield. This shield provides an additional 100 HP to the gloo wall.

Users can pair Robo with Nairi to create the ultimate defensive playstyle. In theory, these two abilities combined would enable the gloo wall to withstand extreme conditions in battle.

3) Ottero

Ottero's ability, Double Blubber, allows the user to regenerate EP alongside HP. When using medkits of treatment pistol, the receiver recovers EP equivalent to 65% of HP recovered.

This allows the player to recover a large percentage of EP without the need to consume mushrooms. While EP is useful for all characters in-game, it is highly beneficial for players using A124's ability during a match

2) Rockie

Rockie's ability, Stay Chill, improves the user's character's combat efficiency in-game. When using any active ability, its cooldown time is reduced by 15% for the duration of the match.

Rockie is a great pet to use in conjunction with DJ Alok, Skyler, Dimitri, and others. Their abilities will cool down even faster, allowing players to use them more frequently during a match.

1) Detective Panda

Detective Panda's ability, Panda's Blessing, allows the user to regenerate HP in Free Fire through combat. For every opponent eliminated in battle, the user gains 10 HP.

When the ability is combined with Jota's Sustained Raids, the user will be able to chain eliminations to heal with ease. In theory, a player could heal themself throughout the match simply by eliminating targets.

Also Read Article Continues below

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions. The abilities mentioned are at their maximum level.

Edited by Shaheen Banu