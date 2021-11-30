7 best Free Fire emotes that new players mostly use

Emotes play a huge role in Free Fire. They allow players to express themselves and celebrate. However, they don't come for free. Users will have to spend diamonds to purchase them in-game.

While there are numerous emotes to choose from, a few of them stand out and have become fan favorites. Most beginners usually try their level best to obtain these as soon as possible.

Beginners can express themselves in Free Fire using these emotes

7) Sii! - 399 diamonds

The "Sii!" emote is modeled after Cristiano Ronaldo's signature celebration. A lot of players dream of doing this emote in-game while using Chrono. It's a fun emote to use after downing an opponent.

6) Top DJ - 599 diamonds

The "Top DJ" emote is one of the most expensive in-game. It features the character DJing on a floating digital turn-table. Despite it being worth it, players should only get it when they have diamonds to spare.

5) Dab - 199 diamonds

The "Dab" emote is one of the most popular in Free Fire. Given the popularity of the move in real life, it's no surprise that the emote is also hyped in-game. The emote is excellent for celebrating a feat or after downing an opponent in battle.

4) Provoke - 399 diamonds

"Provoke" is a great emote to do mid-combat. It's simple, and yet it sends a strong message to opponents. As the name suggests, it provokes others by taunting them with a hand gesture.

3) Applause - 199 diamonds

During a team match in BR mode or Squad Clash, it's always good to celebrate a teammate's achievement. The "Applause" emote is the best way to do this. It has a relatively low price and is a simple yet elegant gesture.

2) Moon Flip - 399 diamonds

Want to show off some martial arts moves in Free Fire? The "Moon Flip" emote is perfect for the job. It is fantastic for celebrating or simply showing off in-game.

1) LOL - 399

The "LOL" expression has been around for years. It's no surprise that it has made its way into Free Fire as well. This emote is perfect to use when opponents make mistakes and get eliminated in-game.

Note: The list is in no particular order. The article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Edited by Ravi Iyer