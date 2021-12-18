7 best Free Fire redeem code rewards released in 2021

While some Free Fire items are acquired only for visual appearance, others provide a competitive edge, both of which require diamonds. In many scenarios, redeem codes provide relief to gamers who cannot spend money on virtual currency. These are deemed the perfect free option for obtaining in-game commodities.

They are made accessible to a selected server and are incredibly beginner-friendly to claim. Throughout 2021, Garena provided hundreds of free codes that resulted in eye-catching rewards for players that would typically need the use of diamonds or actual money.

Free Fire: Best redeem codes released in 2021

7) 8F3QZKNTLWBZ

The free bundle in Singapore server (Image via Free Fire)

Rewards: Violet Parkour Bundle

Region: Singapore

This code offered a permanent Violet Parkour Bundle to users in the Singapore region. Considering the cost of outfits within the store, it was a great deal for the players. On the other hand, in the Indian region, the outfit was available as part of the Rampage Pass, which required gamers to shell out 99 diamonds.

6) ZZATXB24QES8

The available rewards (Image via Free Fire)

Rewards: Pet Choice Box

Region: Middle East

Pets usually cost 699 diamonds within the Free Fire store, often restricting players from purchasing them. Users need to spend a few hundred diamonds even in events like Mystery Shop. However, the redeem code provided gamers with a free pet, but they could even select the preferred one.

5) AGF6333A6AS2

Users had the option to select one of the gun skins (Image via Free Fire)

Rewards: Booyah Choice Box

Region: Middle East

Obtaining a permanent gun skin is not an easy task within Free Fire, as users need to open hundreds of crates that require diamonds. The alternative option, which includes events, often requires premium in-game currency.

The redemption code provided players with a crate; upon opening it, they can pick any one gun skin of their choice.

4) X99TK56XDJ4X

The three rewards for the Indian server code (Image via Free Fire)

Rewards: 3x Diamond Royale Vouchers, M14 Killspark Shinobi gun skin, and Black Rose Rocker Bundle.

Region: India

The redeem code was released after completing the viewership milestone of the Kill Chori Diwali music video featuring Shraddha Kapoor and Bhuvan Bam. The code worked for multiple days and provided rewards to all the users on the Indian server.

3) FFICJGW9NKYT

FFIC Gold could be used to get the reward of their choice (Image via Free Fire)

Rewards: Pickup Truck - Fancy Ride, Custom Room Card, Mag-7 Executioner, and FFIC Gold Token.

Region: India

The grand finals of events have multiple live-watching milestones in place. Players can gain a long list of rewards. The Free Fire India Championship 2021 Fall provided a few specified rewards, along with an option to select one of the four items using the FFIC Gold Token.

2) FFAC2YXE6RF2 / FFACIDCAWJBZ

Rare Crystal could be used for a emote, gun skin or Gloo Wall skin (Image via Free Fire)

FFAC2YXE6RF2: Brave Crystal, Rare Crystal, 2x Diamond Royale Vouchers, and 2x Weapon Royale Vouchers. (India)

FFACIDCAWJBZ: 2x Green Star Token, Brave Crystal, and Sky Crystal. (Indonesia)

The Free Fire Asia Championship was the last major event in 2021. There were several live watching milestones for different servers, and players managed to achieve them. The developers released two separate codes for India and Indonesia. However, the tokens/crystals enabled users to select their desired rewards.

1) MHM5D8ZQZP22

Free diamonds through redeem code (Image via Free Fire)

Rewards: 50 Diamonds, 3x Cosmic Bounty Hunter Weapon Loot Crate, and 3x Swagger Ownage Weapon Loot Crate

Region: Europe

Obtaining free diamonds through the redeem code is a dream for most Free Fire players. The users on the Europe server were treated with this opportunity. However, the number of diamonds offered was only 50, and its code was only available for the first 20000 gamers.

For other redeem codes, players can visit this page.

