A124 vs DJ Alok in Free Fire: Which character is better for aggressive players?

Free Fire has a wide range of active and passive characters that can be used by players depending on their playstyle. Active characters’ abilities have to be manually activated whereas passive characters’ skills are in place whenever the situation arises.

Most Free Fire gamers are into aggressive gameplay and are often in search of characters who can help them to survive most efficiently. This article compares two active characters, A124 and DJ Alok, to determine who is the best for aggressive gameplay.

Free Fire: Breakdown of A124 and DJ Alok's abilities

A124

A124 and her ability (Image via Free Fire)

A124 has an active ability called Thrill of Battle. The skill lasts for four seconds and revolves around EP conversion.

At the first level, 20 EPs can be converted to HP and at the sixth level, the 60 EPs are converted to HPs. The cooldown time of the ability is 10 seconds throughout all the levels.

DJ Alok

DJ Alok and his ability (Image via Free Fire)

DJ Alok is one of the most powerful Free Fire characters. He has an ability called Drop The Beat. This ability helps with movement speed and HP recovery and its cooldown time is fixed at 45 seconds.

A five-meter aura is created by DJ Alok that boosts movement and sprinting speed by 10% (initial level) to up to 15% (final level). It also recovers 5 HPs per second for 5 seconds at the base level and 5 HPs per second for 10 seconds at the maximum level.

Between A124 and DJ Alok, which Free Fire character is better for aggressive gameplay?

DJ Alok is better than A124 (Image via ff.garena)

DJ Alok, without a doubt, is more powerful than A124. Not only is his ability more diverse, but it is also more useful when it comes to aggressive Battle Royale and Clash Squad matches in Free Fire.

A124’s ability is restricted to only EP conversion, whereas DJ Alok helps directly with HP recovery. Even if his cooldown time is more, his ability is worth choosing over Thrill of Battle.

Disclaimer: Character selection is an individual decision, and prioritizing one over another solely depends on a gamer’s playing style.

